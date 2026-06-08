Stacey King family: All on wife Debi King and children as Bulls legend dies at 59

Three-time NBA champion and beloved Chicago Bulls broadcaster Stacey King has died at 59, leaving behind his wife Debi and a family he often spoke about with deep affection. Stacey King dies at 59. (Instagrqam/ @staceyking21) King's cause of death has not been made public yet. But according to ESPN 1000 host David Kaplan, who posted on X: "Absolutely devastated to hear that Stacey King has passed away at the age of 59 after a fall at his home His wife Debi and family life King married his wife Debi in 2017. Wedding photographer Kenny Kim, who captured the ceremony, shared a photo from the occasion on Instagram, writing: “Had the privilege of capturing the wedding of Chicago's beloved icon Mr. Stacey King and his beautiful wife Debi.” “As most of you guys know, Stacey is a beloved Chicago icon, a terrific Bulls announcer and a three time world champion for the Chicago Bulls,” Kim added. Also Read: Who is Alexander Zverev's girlfriend? Inside his relationships and past abuse allegations

While Debi did not appear frequently on King's public social media, he was open about his love for his family. In May 2026, just weeks before his death, he posted a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to his late mother on Instagram. “Happy Heavenly Mother's Day mama! There's not a day that goes by that you're not in my thoughts. Though you're gone the things that you taught me has carried me every single day of my life and I try to pass it along to my own kids. Love you now and forever mama and know that you're greatly missed by us all,” he wrote. His children Stacey is survived by his four sons: Erick, Garrett, Brandon, and Mason. He was a very proud very father. In 2014, he shared a family photo with the caption: “Family photo shoot with my 3 sons Erick, Garrett and Brandon. Check out the matching Gap hoodies!”

His oldest son Erick Alexander King held a special place in his heart. In a lengthy birthday post, King wrote: “Happy Birthday to my oldest son Erick Alexander King! You were the one that made my dream come true of being a father and I thank God every day for you and your brothers. Your mom and I were two young kids from Oklahoma and barely in our mid twenties when we found out we were going to have our first child. I remember your mom was so scared to tell me because I was just starting my NBA career here in Chicago and I was still trying to figure things out. I'll never forget the news that I received when I landed in Cleveland and got the news that we were having a baby!! I was so excited I was bouncing off the wall with excitement that I was going to be a daddy!!” He continued: “Once you were born I wanted to be the best dad in the world to my son. I hope that I succeeded and the things that you've learned from me you will be there and teach your own son one day. You have made your mom and I so proud even when there was some ups and downs along the way you never let it stop you from being you. Erick you're one of the nicest and most caring people I know that is willing to do whatever needs to be done to make others happy. That's an amazing trait which I hope you never lose but remember you deserve that same effort from everyone else too so never forget that kid. Happy Birthday and thanks for letting me be your dad because being a dad is the best job in the world and I love you son.” Also Read: Who is Debi? All on Stacey King's marriage and wife after his tragic demise