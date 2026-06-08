Stacey King cause of death: How did 3-time NBA champion with Chicago Bulls die at 59?

At the age of 59, King served as a color analyst for the Bulls’ broadcasting team for over twenty years after completing his eight-year career in the NBA .

Chicago Bulls broadcaster and championship-winning forward Stacey King passed away on June 7 due to a fall at his residence, reported David Kaplan of ESPN Chicago . However, an official statement on what exactly caused his death is awaited.

Stacey King dies: Bulls chairman issues statement “Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement.

“His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

"Stacey loved being a Bull," said team president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf. " You could feel it in everything he did -- the way he played, the way he called games, and the way he connected with our fans. He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal.

“... Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better. We will miss him dearly, and his impact, memory and legacy will remain part of the Chicago Bulls forever.”