Mirra Andreeva vs Maja Chwalińska: A look at their prize money after French Open 2026 final

Mirra Andreeva and Maja Chwalińska faced off in the women’s singles final at the 2026 French Open, with the Russian emerging victorious with a score of 6-3, 6-2, thereby securing her first Grand Slam title. Andreeva etched her name in history with this remarkable victory at Stade Roland-Garros, clinching the final in a commanding manner. Winner Russia's Mirra Andreeva, left, and second placed Poland's Maja Chwalinska pose with trophies after the final tennis match at the French Open in Paris, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Mirra Andreeva and Maja Chwalińska's prize money at the 2026 French Open The 2026 French Open women's singles competition was marked by exhilarating matches and unexpected outcomes, with several top-seeded players eliminated earlier than anticipated. Defending champion Coco Gauff faced an exit in the third round, while four-time champion Iga Świątek was defeated in the fourth round, and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka experienced a shocking loss in the quarterfinals.

Both Andreeva and Chwalińska demonstrated remarkable determination and resilience to advance to the final of the French Open. Ultimately, it was Andreeva who emerged victorious in the final and will be awarded a significant portion of the tournament's €61.723 million (US$71.1 million) prize money pool.

Also Read: Mirra Andreeva net worth: Russian player defeats Maja Chwalinska to clinch maiden French Open title

As the champion of the French Open women's singles, Andreeva will receive €2.8 million (US$3.2 million). In contrast, Chwalińska, as the runner-up, will take home €1,400,000 (US$1.6 million) in prize money.

Furthermore, Andreeva will be awarded 2000 ranking points as the champion of the women’s singles at the 2026 French Open. Chwalińska, as the runner-up, will receive 1300 ranking points when the WTA Rankings are updated on Monday.

In the meantime, both Marta Kostyuk and Diana Shnaider will earn €750,000 (US$864,000) in prize money for reaching the semifinals of the French Open. For their advancement to the quarterfinals, Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina, Anna Kalinskaya, and Sorana Cîrstea will each be granted €470,000 (US$541,000) in prize money, with Sabalenka also receiving €470,000 (US$541,000).

Players who were eliminated in the fourth round will receive €285,000 (US$328,000) in prize money, while those who reached the third round will earn €187,000 (US$215,000).