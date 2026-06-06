Mirra Andreeva net worth: Russian player defeats Maja Chwalinska to clinch maiden French Open title

Mirra Andreeva has claimed the title of the 2026 French Open women’s singles champion, marking her as the first Russian woman to secure a Grand Slam victory since Maria Sharapova triumphed at the 2014 French Open. Mirra Andreeva,19, became the first Russian woman to win a Grand Slam since 2014, clinching the 2026 French Open title. (REUTERS)

As the No. 8 seed in the tournament, Andreeva triumphed over Poland’s Maja Chwalińska with a score of 6–3, 6–2 in the final held on Saturday. At the age of just 19, the Russian player becomes the first teenager to win a Grand Slam since Coco Gauff, who was also 19, achieved this feat at the 2023 US Open. Furthermore, Andreeva is the inaugural player born after 2005, regardless of gender, to reach a Grand Slam final, thus paving the way for a new generation of tennis talents with her remarkable victory.

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Mirra Andreeva vs Maja Chwalinska The roof of Philippe-Chartier Court was opened just prior to the commencement of the final, and both competitors faced wind gusts reaching up to 29 mph (as reported by the TNT broadcast of the final) throughout the duration of the match. Although Chwalińska initially made the match competitive, Andreeva gained a significant advantage towards the conclusion of the first set and maintained dominance for the majority of the second.

During Andreeva's journey in Paris, she defeated three other seeded players and conceded only one set—a 3–6 loss against Spain's Marina Bassols Ribera at the start of her second-round match.

This triumph at the French Open represents a significant achievement in Andreeva's rise within the WTA's elite ranks. In 2025, she secured her first and second WTA 1000-level titles at the age of 17. However, in terms of Grand Slam tournaments, Paris stands out as her most successful venue—the French Open is the only major where she has progressed beyond the quarterfinals. Before this year, her best performance was reaching the semifinals in 2024.

What is Mirra Andreeva's net worth? Mirra Andreeva is projected to have a net worth ranging from £743,000 to £3.7 million by 2026, according to the Daily Express. Her earnings, currently ranked World No. 8, have surged significantly due to her achievements on the professional tour.

As per the official WTA records, Andreeva has accumulated over $9.5 million in career prize money by the midpoint of the 2026 season.

Her financial advancement has been extraordinary. In 2022, she earned slightly more than $25,000. She experienced a breakthrough with impressive performances in 2023 and 2024.

In 2025, she secured prestigious WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, which contributed to her earning over $4.7 million in prize money.