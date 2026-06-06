Mirra Andreeva dominates Maja Chwalinska to clinch French Open women's singles title

Russia's Mirra Andreeva produced a commanding performance to defeat Poland's Maja Chwalinska in straight sets and claim the French Open women's singles title. Andreeva controlled the contest from the outset and rarely allowed her opponent a foothold, cruising to a 6-3, 6-2 victory. The triumph marked another milestone in the teenager's rapid rise. At 19, the world No. 8 became the youngest women's singles champion at Roland Garros since Monica Seles won her third consecutive French Open crown as an 18-year-old in 1992. Andreeva's dominant run through the tournament further underlined her status as one of the brightest young stars in women's tennis. Mirra Andreeva clinched the French Open women's singles title. (REUTERS)

Chwalinska, ranked 114th in the world, was aiming to become the first qualifier to win the French Open women's singles title. However, she struggled to match Andreeva's intensity and precision, particularly in the second set. The Pole managed to win just a couple of points after falling 5-0 behind, as Andreeva wrapped up the match in emphatic fashion to seal a dominant straight-sets victory. With her first-ever major crown, Andreeva also became the first player, man or woman, born after 2005 to win a Grand Slam.

The defeat ended a remarkable campaign for Chwalinska, who had battled her way through the qualifying rounds and won nine matches in Paris. Her impressive run made her the first qualifier in the Open Era to reach the French Open women's singles final.

Andreeva dominates in final Chwalinska displayed some early nerves as she dumped two serves straight into the net on the very first point of the match, with Andreeva finally forcing a break at the end of a seven-minute long opening game.

But the Pole broke back instantly as Andreeva overcooked a backhand down the line following a series of looping defensive shots coming from both sides of the court at 30-40.

Both players seemed to be struggling with the occasion, a situation not helped by blustery conditions on centre court, as two more consecutive breaks came about.

Chwalinska then put an end to that as she held to love, bringing the crowd to their feet as she showed the variety of her shot selection by drawing Andreeva to the net with a drop shot before lobbing her with a perfectly weighted volley en route to taking a 3-2 lead.

But Andreeva showed she was willing to go toe-to-toe with her opponent as she waited patiently to strike with a winner up the line before slamming down an ace to earn her first hold of the match.

The Russian dug in and moved into the ascendancy as she pounced on a Chwalinska service game that was particularly impacted by the wind as several court-side spectators saw their straw hats fly off in the breeze.

She then reeled off a comfortable hold before powering to a one-set lead, breaking Chwalinska again with a crosscourt backhand winner.

Andreeva kept on a roll as Chwalinska compiled errors to go behind early in the second frame.

Two Andreeva errors and an unplayable drop shot gave the Pole the chance to instantly wipe out that advantage but the teen showed serious mettle to pull off a battling hold and at 3-0 the writing looked on the wall for Chwalinska.

Andreeva then rattled through the next two games to move to the brink.

But Chwalinska refused to give in and held to make it 5-1, before breaking Andreeva as she served for the match.

However, the new world number six was not to be denied as she pounced in the very next game to claim the biggest trophy so far of her fledgling career.

A backhand winner sending her crumpling to her knees as she surpassed her coach Conchita Martinez's 2000 runner-up finish at Roland Garros.

(With Agency Inputs)