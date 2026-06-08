Who is Debi? All on Stacey King's marriage and wife after his tragic demise

Stacey King, a three-time NBA champion and broadcaster for the Chicago Bulls, has passed away. The team confirmed King’s death on Sunday. Stacey King, former Chicago Bulls center and popular broadcaster, has passed away. He is survived by his wife, Debi, and four sons, with tributes pouring in from supporters. (Kenny Kim)

“We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King,” the team wrote on X.

King achieved the distinction of being a three-time NBA champion with the Bulls and subsequently gained popularity as a beloved member of their broadcast team.

Also Read: Stacey King cause of death: How did 3-time NBA champion with Chicago Bulls die at 59?

Stacey King, dies: Tributes pour in Jerry Reinsdorf, the owner and chairman of the Bulls, remarked that King was a “cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history.”

“His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades -- first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day,” Reinsdorf said in a statement to ESPN.

King served as a center in the NBA. Subsequently, he took on the role of a color commentator for Bulls television broadcasts from the 2006-07 season through the 2025-26 season.

He is survived by his wife, Debi, whom he wed nine years before his untimely passing.

Stacey King and his wife Debi: What we know about their marriage Kenny Kim, a photographer specializing in weddings, posted a picture from the marriage of King to his spouse Debi.

“Had the privilege of capturing the wedding of Chicago’s beloved icon Mr. Stacey King and his beautiful wife Debi,” he wrote in 2017.

“As most of you guys know, Stacey is a beloved Chicago icon, a terrific Bulls announcer and a three time world champion for the Chicago Bulls. More highlights coming your way!”

Supporters have begun to populate that post with commemorations. "Rest in Peace Stacey," one fan commented.

He is also survived by his sons Erick, Garrett, Brandon and Mason.