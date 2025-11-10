Christian McCaffrey injured? 49ers fans spot unusual movement vs LA Chargers; ‘Is he hurt?’
Christian McCaffrey was a little off today. The star 49ers RB was visibly struggling against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium
Christian McCaffrey was a little off today. The star 49ers RB was visibly struggling against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Fans and fantasy owners were clearly confused and wondered: ‘Is McCaffrey injured?’ Well, a direct answer is ‘no’. He is not injured.
At the time of writing this story, the 49ers were trailing 14-28. McCaffrey had 23 yards on nine carries as opposed to Brian Robinson Jr's 41 on eight carries.
“McCaffrey takes them down the field and they pull him on all goal plays again??? It has to be purposely!!!! ” one fantasy owner complained on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“McCaffrey on bench at the 1. I hate fixed sports,” another one added.
What happened to Christian McCaffrey?
Without Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle, and Brock Purdy, McCaffrey has become the key man for San Francisco. However, he struggled through the game. It is unclear where the issue was.
