Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo share big personal news on her 34th birthday: 'Best gift'

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have announced they are expecting baby No. 2. The couple shared the happy news Friday, just nine months after welcoming their first child, daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey, in July 2025. Friday also marked Culpo’s 34th birthday.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the Abercrombie and Fitch NFL Super Bowl weekend fashion presentation at the NFL Culture Club at The Pearl in San Francisco, California.(AFP)

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The pair revealed the pregnancy in a dreamy Instagram carousel featuring intimate maternity photos with McCaffrey, their daughter, and the family dog.

"Best birthday gift. Baby #2 coming soon,” Culpo wrote in the caption.

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Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s relationship timeline

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{{^usCountry}} Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s romance first sparked dating rumors in May 2019 after the NFL star liked one of her Instagram posts. By July that year, the two were photographed vacationing together in Mexico, where they were seen holding hands and relaxing by the beach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s romance first sparked dating rumors in May 2019 after the NFL star liked one of her Instagram posts. By July that year, the two were photographed vacationing together in Mexico, where they were seen holding hands and relaxing by the beach. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Their relationship soon became public. In October 2019, Culpo wore McCaffrey’s Carolina Panthers jersey to games, and a month later, he publicly praised her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their relationship soon became public. In October 2019, Culpo wore McCaffrey’s Carolina Panthers jersey to games, and a month later, he publicly praised her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Over the years, the couple shared several milestones together. On Valentine’s Day 2020, Culpo described McCaffrey as her “best friend,” while he frequently supported her online and even photographed one of her Vogue India spreads. In July 2020, they adopted a dog named Oliver Sprinkles, and in 2021, McCaffrey named his boat after her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the years, the couple shared several milestones together. On Valentine’s Day 2020, Culpo described McCaffrey as her “best friend,” while he frequently supported her online and even photographed one of her Vogue India spreads. In July 2020, they adopted a dog named Oliver Sprinkles, and in 2021, McCaffrey named his boat after her. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple celebrated three years together in June 2022 with heartfelt social media tributes, shortly before McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers later that year.

McCaffrey proposed on April 2, 2023, during a getaway to Amangiri in Utah. Culpo later described the engagement as the “thrill of a lifetime.”

The couple married on June 29, 2024, in a romantic chapel ceremony in Rhode Island, with Culpo wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown.

In March 2025, Culpo announced she was expecting their first child. The couple welcomed daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey in July 2025, and now, less than a year later, they are preparing to grow their family once again with baby No. 2 on the way.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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