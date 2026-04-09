$325 Christian Louboutin at 8 months old? Olivia Culpo spoils daughter with tiny pink flats

Olivia Culpo shared a picture of her daughter’s first easter basket complete with easter goodies like bloomers, stuffed bunny easter themed plastic plates, busy board and pink blanket and a copy of Sam McBratney's classic children’s book, Guess How Much I Love You. However, what stole the spotlight was the pair of $325 Christian Louboutins pink ballet flats. The pair will be the baby's first designer shoes, the model said. Olivia Culpo and Husband Christian McCaffrey (Twitter)

Baby's First Easter Basket Culpo, along with husband Christian McCaffrey welcomed daughter Colette in July 2025 and celebrated her first easter by decorating her a wicker basket with a LoveShackFancy floral cover, as seen in her TikTok video. In the candid video, Culpo debriefed the thought behind the goodies. “You don’t want to look under [an outfit] and see a big, fat diaper, so bloomers. Also, it’s such a good thoughtful gift and very affordable," said Culpo as she showed custom bloomers from Etsy with Colette's initials embroidered on them.

The iconic red soles While there were other goodies, Culpo specially mentioned the Louboutins she gifted her daughter. “Last but not least, I couldn’t resist. I got her first pair of Louboutins,” she told the audience while holding up the $352 dollar Christian Louboutins pink ballet flats for babies, with a pink bow attached to the straps. “Yes, I know that this is ridiculous, but she’s my first daughter and the little baby in me was screaming when I saw these online.” said the model talking about the humorous situation.

The exciting part was that the flats featured the brand's iconic red sole about which Culpo gushed and said, “I’ll wear them when she’s done.”

The young couple has seen a beautiful change in their lives since the arrival of their daughter. She often posts videos of playing with her daughter. “No better sound in the world,” she had captioned the video of playing with Colette when she was 8- months old. Not even an year old and Colette has become a mainstay at her father’s football games. “It means everything”, the sports star said in an exclusive interview with The People.