Christian McCaffrey questionable to return with thigh injury as 49ers deal with RB concerns vs Falcons

The nature of the issue was initially unclear, but the 49ers later announced that the running back was questionable to return with a thigh issue.

Christian McCaffrey was sent to the medical tent during the first half of the San Francisco 49ers’ matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Injury Update: Christian McCaffrey is questionable to return (thigh),” the team announced via X.

McCaffrey was later spotted back on the sidelines wearing his helmet as the third quarter got underway.

How did McCaffrey get injured? A replay later showed McCaffrey taking a hard hit to the lower thigh, offering a possible explanation for the injury. The 30-year-old running back was subsequently seen sprinting along the sideline to test how his leg was responding.

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Before leaving the game in the first half, McCaffrey rushed four times for 29 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 45 receiving yards.

49ers RB depth tested With McCaffrey being evaluated on the sideline, backup running back Kaelon Black stepped up, breaking off a 30-yard touchdown run to continue the 49ers’ ground attack.

The 49ers were already dealing with the absence of wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, prompting them to give rookie running back Kaelon Black an increased role alongside Christian McCaffrey early in the game.

However, San Francisco will be keen to avoid losing McCaffrey as well.

If McCaffrey is unable to return or misses additional time, the 49ers could lose a key element of their offense, particularly the plays designed to get the ball into their star running back’s hands.

Kaelon Black’s growing role in 49ers offense Black, a rookie from Indiana, has seen more playing time than many anticipated this season, with his expanded role evident since Week 1.

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The 49ers appear determined to manage McCaffrey’s workload more carefully after relying heavily on him last season. Black has already contributed to the team’s unbeaten start, and McCaffrey’s injury could force the rookie to take on an even greater share of the workload.