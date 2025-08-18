Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Cincinnati Open final LIVE Updates: World no 1 & 2 renew rivalry in battle for glory

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Cincinnati Open 2025 final LIVE Updates: This is starting to feel a little predictable. For the fourth time in the past three months, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will face off with a championship on the line. Their latest chapter began in Rome, continued at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and now finds its stage at another Masters 1000 final in Cincinnati....Read More

The top two in the ATP Rankings — No. 1 Sinner and No. 2 Alcaraz — have been in commanding form in Ohio. The Italian, last year’s champion, has yet to drop a set en route to his eighth Masters 1000 final. He is riding a 26-match winning streak on hard courts, a run that includes titles at the 2023 Shanghai Masters, the ATP World Tour Finals, and the 2024 Australian Open. His last defeat in a hard-court final came in Beijing last October, when Alcaraz stormed back from a set down to prevail in three and deny the reigning US Open winner.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has had a more testing road to the Cincinnati final, dropping two sets along the way. Yet he has still advanced to his seventh consecutive tour-level final and his second in Cincinnati, following his runner-up finish to Novak Djokovic in their classic 2023 showdown.

The rivalry between the two adds an extra layer of intrigue. Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 8–5, including five straight victories earlier this year in Rome and at the French Open. But after letting three championship points slip in Paris, Sinner struck back at Wimbledon, where he ended Alcaraz’s streak with a four-set triumph to capture his maiden title at SW19.

Beyond Sunday's trophy, there is much more at stake. The result could decide who carries the No. 1 ranking into the US Open later this month. Alcaraz, chasing his first Cincinnati crown, will reclaim top spot if he wins. Sinner currently holds a 2,250-point lead, but last year's US Open results distort the picture. Sinner lifted the trophy while Alcaraz crashed out in the second round, giving the Italian a hefty 1,950-point edge from New York alone.

If Alcaraz wins on Sunday, he will trim the gap to 1,900 points. Once last year’s US Open points drop, he would actually overtake Sinner by 50. But should Sinner defend his Cincinnati title, the swing would be 700 points in his favour, giving him a 650-point cushion.

Either way, the stage is set for another high-stakes showdown — and a perfect dress rehearsal for Flushing Meadows.