Three-point sharpshooter Caitlin Clark and Women's NBA scoring leader A'ja Wilson were among 12 women named on Wednesday to the United States team for next month's Women's Basketball World Cup.

Clark, Wilson on USA squad for Women's Basketball World Cup

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American women, who have captured eight consecutive Olympic gold medals without losing a game, will seek their fifth consecutive World Cup crown in Berlin from September 4-13, having taken the past four without dropping a game.

The US roster includes WNBA star guard Clark and her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, Dallas star Paige Bueckers, Minnesota's Napheesa Collier, Phoenix's Kahleah Copper and Kelsey Plum, Atlanta's Angel Reese and Rhyne Howard, New York's Breanna Stewart and Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young from the Las Vegas Aces, who last year won their third WNBA crown in four seasons.

"This is an incredibly talented group that has earned the opportunity to compete in Berlin," said USA Basketball women's national team managing director Sue Bird, who played in a US record five World Cups.

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{{^usCountry}} "Wearing a USA jersey is a privilege and I know these 12 players will embrace that responsibility as we go after another gold medal. I can't wait to see what this team accomplishes together." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Wearing a USA jersey is a privilege and I know these 12 players will embrace that responsibility as we go after another gold medal. I can't wait to see what this team accomplishes together." {{/usCountry}}

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US women have won 11 Women's World Cup titles. Returning players have won 14 Olympic and nine World Cup gold medals.

Boston, Bueckers, Clark, Collier, Howard, Reese and Young will make their World Cup debuts while Copper, Gray, Plum, Stewart and Wilson try to repeat after playing for the 2022 champions, Wilson taking Most Valuable Player honors in the tournament.

Boston, Bueckers, Clark and Reese will make their US major international event debuts.

"It's great to have a team and to have a roster," US coach Kara Lawson said. "These 12 have earned it through their play and their consistency. I couldn't be more excited about working with each of them."

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The Americans open group play against China on September 4 and face Italy two nights later and Czech Republic on September 7.

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