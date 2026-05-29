‘Kris Draper and Darren McCarty are…’: First reaction to Claude Lemieux's suicide death

The sudden death of Claude Lemieux has brought back so many memories - some pleasant, some not so much. Two such moments that defined the four-time Stanley Cup winner's star-studded career involved two Detroit Red Wings icons: Kris Draper and Darren McCarty. While the former is yet to address Lemieux's reported suicide, the latter issued a sweet tribute. Former New Jersey Devils right wing Claude Lemieux holds the Conn Smythe Trophy after his team defeated the Detroit Red Wings (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

“Just heard the news on #ClaudeLemieux This is extremely sad no matter what feelings from past or present you hold. My thoughts and prayers to his family and friends and people who got to see the person off the ice wasn’t the person on. As I’ve said and will always call it as I see it,” McCarty wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“If your on the ICE with Claude Lemieux and your turn your back. YOU Are an IDIOT. But off the ICE I’ll turn mine," he further noted. “And please. If you are struggling at all please reach out and talk to someone.”

Claude Lemieux's death was first confirmed by the NHL Alumni Association. However, an official cause of death was not released. TMZ Sports and The Athletic later cited sources to report that the 60-year-old died by suicide.

NHL and Canadiens pay tribute Tributes poured in across the hockey world after news broke Thursday morning.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest big-game players in hockey history," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson also honored the former winger.

“Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community," Canadiens president Geoff Molson said in a statement.

"I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude’s family and loved ones. A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors."

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils said: “A clutch player on the ice and greatly appreciated by Devils' fans off it, Claude's impact in bringing the first-ever Stanley Cup to New Jersey will forever be remembered as one of the paramount performances in team history.”

Final public appearance now feels emotional Only days before his death, Lemieux appeared at Bell Centre in Montreal ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes. He served as the ceremonial torch bearer before puck drop, smiling and greeting fans in what has now become his final public appearance.

Playoff brilliance defined Lemieux’s legacy Born in Buckingham, Quebec, Lemieux was selected by Montreal during the 1983 NHL Draft and quickly established himself as one of hockey’s premier postseason performers. He won Stanley Cups with Montreal in 1986, New Jersey in 1995 and 2000, and Colorado in 1996.

His 1995 playoff run remains one of the defining stretches of his career after he scored 13 goals in 20 postseason games to earn the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Over 1,215 NHL regular-season games, Lemieux recorded 379 goals and 407 assists while adding 80 goals and 78 assists in 234 playoff appearances.

Internationally, he also represented Canada and helped capture gold at the 1985 World Junior Championship and the 1987 Canada Cup.

Kris Draper hit changed NHL history While Lemieux’s scoring exploits made him a champion, his role in the brutal Avalanche-Red Wings rivalry cemented his place in hockey lore. During the 1996 Western Conference Final, Lemieux delivered a devastating check from behind on Detroit forward Kris Draper.

Draper crashed violently into the boards, suffering a broken jaw, shattered orbital bone, broken cheekbone and broken nose. He required extensive reconstructive surgery and had his jaw wired shut afterward.