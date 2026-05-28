Claude Lemieux family: Who is NHL legend's wife Deborah Lemieux? Details on their children

Four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60, the NHL Alumni Association announced on Thursday. Lemieux, one of the most polarizing players in NHL history and is survived by his wife Deborah and their four children.

Who is Deborah Lemieux?

NHL legend Claude Lemieux passes away at 60.(X/@NHLAlumni)

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Deborah Lemieux was married to Claude Lemieux for several years and once spoke about the softer side of the NHL star during an interview with The New York Times.

According to the report, Deborah first met Claude late at night at a Manhattan restaurant and admitted she initially found him intimidating because of his appearance. Claude recalled with a smile, “She thought I was a mobster.”

Deborah described her husband differently from the tough image many hockey fans knew. “He's a big old bear,” she said. “People think he's so tough. But he's so easygoing.”

Also Read: Claude Lemieux's final video message to NHL fans before sudden death: ‘Looked fine…’

His children and family

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{{^usCountry}} Claude Lemieux is survived by his wife Deborah Lemieux and their four children, according to the NHL Alumni Association. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claude Lemieux is survived by his wife Deborah Lemieux and their four children, according to the NHL Alumni Association. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of their sons, Brendan Lemieux, also became a professional hockey player. According to NHL, Brendan was born on March 15, 1996, in Denver, Colorado and was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of their sons, Brendan Lemieux, also became a professional hockey player. According to NHL, Brendan was born on March 15, 1996, in Denver, Colorado and was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his NHL career, Brendan played for several teams, including the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers. He later signed with the Carolina Hurricanes as a free agent in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his NHL career, Brendan played for several teams, including the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers. He later signed with the Carolina Hurricanes as a free agent in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, his brother, Jocelyn Lemieux, played in the NHL as well. According to NHL, Jocelyn was born on November 18, 1967, in Mont-Laurier, Quebec, Canada and was selected by the St Louis Blues with the 10th overall pick in the 1986 NHL Draft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, his brother, Jocelyn Lemieux, played in the NHL as well. According to NHL, Jocelyn was born on November 18, 1967, in Mont-Laurier, Quebec, Canada and was selected by the St Louis Blues with the 10th overall pick in the 1986 NHL Draft. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Mike Vrabel shows love for wife and kids as Dianna Russini scandal swirls

Claude Lemieux’s NHL career

Claude Lemieux played 1,215 NHL games and scored 379 goals along with 407 assists, according to ESPN. He won four Stanley Cups during his career with the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche.

He became known as one of hockey’s toughest and most controversial players. His rivalry with the Detroit Red Wings, especially after a 1996 hit on Kris Draper, became one of the NHL’s most talked-about feuds.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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