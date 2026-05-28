Claude Lemieux's final video message to NHL fans before sudden death: ‘Looked fine…’

“He looked fine,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “It is simply heartbreaking,” another one tweeted.

Now, several fans are reacting to the video with disbelief - some saying that Lemieux looked healthy and energetic during Monday’s ceremony.

Claude Lemieux’s final appearance before thousands of NHL fans is just a heartbreaking memory now. The four-time Stanley Cup winner has suddenly passed away, the alumni association announced on Thursday. Just days before his sudden death, the 60-year-old carried the ceremonial torch before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes.

NHL Alumni Association issues statement The NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux’s passing Thursday morning.

“The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to share that Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60,” the statement read. “He was loved by his wife and four children, and on behalf of the Lemieux family, we kindly ask that everyone respect their privary during this difficult time.”

No official cause of death has yet been released.

One of hockey’s fiercest playoff performers Lemieux built a reputation as one of the NHL’s greatest postseason competitors during a 1,215-game career spanning more than two decades. The Buckingham, Quebec native recorded 379 goals and 786 points while also accumulating 1,777 penalty minutes - numbers that were simply brilliant.

He won Stanley Cups with Montreal in 1986, the New Jersey Devils in 1995 and 2000, and the Colorado Avalanche in 1996. The 60-year-old's greatest playoff run came during the 1995 postseason, when he scored 13 goals in 20 games and earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Infamous rivalry with Detroit defined career While Lemieux was admired by teammates, he was also one of hockey’s most controversial figures. His most infamous moment came during the 1996 Western Conference Final when he checked Kris Draper of the Detroit Red Wings from behind into the boards.

Draper suffered severe facial injuries and required reconstructive surgery. Lemieux was suspended for two playoff games.

Career stretched across seven franchises After being selected by Montreal in the second round of the 1983 NHL Draft, Lemieux spent seven seasons with the Canadiens before later starring for New Jersey and Colorado.

He also played for the Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks. Remarkably, he briefly returned to the NHL in 2008-09 with San Jose after several years away from professional hockey.

During his time away from the game, Lemieux appeared on television programs including “Pros Vs. Joes” and CBC’s “Battle of the Blades.”

Hockey remained part of his life after retirement Following retirement, Lemieux transitioned into player representation and became an NHLPA-certified agent. Among the players he represented were Moritz Seider and Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen.

His ties to Carolina also extended through his son, Brendan Lemieux, who spent time within the Hurricanes organization.