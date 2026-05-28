Claude Lemieux cause of death update: What happened to 4-time Stanley Cup winner? First details

Claude Lemieux, one of the most feared playoff performers and controversial figures in NHL history, has died at the age of 60. The league's Alumni Association confirmed Lemieux’s passing on Thursday. His death came only days after an emotional public appearance in Montreal, where he carried the ceremonial torch into the Bell Centre before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens. Former NHL player Claude Lemieux has passed away (X)

Final public appearance and cause of death update Lemieux’s final appearance in front of fans took place Monday night at the Bell Centre. The former Canadiens star participated in the pregame ceremony ahead of Montreal’s playoff clash against Carolina, receiving a warm ovation from fans inside the arena.

Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen later revealed that Lemieux had personally contacted him before the game to share the news that he had been selected for the ceremonial honor.

“He’s like family,” Andersen told North State Journal.

Lemieux later died in Florida three days after the ceremony. An official cause of death has not been revealed yet.

One of NHL's greatest playoff performers Lemieux built a legendary reputation throughout a 21-season NHL career defined by clutch playoff moments, physical play and relentless intensity. He captured four Stanley Cups during his career - first with the Canadiens in 1986, twice with the New Jersey Devils and once with the Colorado Avalanche.

In 1995, Lemieux won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after scoring 13 postseason goals while helping the Devils sweep the Detroit Red Wings in the Stanley Cup Final.

Overall, he scored 80 playoff goals and recorded 158 points across 234 postseason games - numbers that cemented him among hockey’s elite playoff performers.

Skill and controversy While Lemieux’s scoring ability earned widespread respect, he was equally known for his aggressive and often controversial playing style. One of the most infamous moments of his career came while playing for Colorado, when he drove Red Wings forward Kris Draper face-first into the boards.

Draper suffered severe facial injuries, and the incident helped ignite the legendary Avalanche-Red Wings rivalry that became one of the fiercest feuds in NHL history.

Long NHL career The Quebec native was selected by Montreal in the second round of the 1983 NHL Draft after starring with the Trois-Rivieres Draveurs in the QMJHL.

Across 1,215 regular-season NHL games, Lemieux recorded 379 goals and 786 points while playing for the Canadiens, Devils, Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes and San Jose Sharks.

He also became only the 10th player in NHL history to win Stanley Cups in consecutive seasons with different teams after helping Colorado win the championship following his move from New Jersey.

Life after NHL career After retiring as a player, Lemieux remained deeply involved in hockey by becoming a player agent through 4Sports Hockey. His client list included Andersen, Rasmus Andersson, Timo Meier, Moritz Seider and Hurricanes prospect Felix Unger Sorum.

His son, Brendan Lemieux, also played in the NHL and spent time within the Hurricanes organization.