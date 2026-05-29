'Claude Lemieux hanged himself…': NHL icon's daughter heartbroken over suicide death

Claude Lemieux's daughter, Claudia Lemieux Bishop, shared an emotional tribute after the NHL icon died by suicide. He was 60 years old. Authorities confirmed that the four-time Stanley Cup champion was found hanging at the family’s furniture store in Lake Park, Florida at about 3 AM local time on Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office said that his body was discovered by one of his sons.

Claudia Lemieux gives sweet tribte

Retired Colorado Avalanche player Claude Lemieux waves to fans as he is honored (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“No words to express the level of devastation we feel,” Claudia, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday. “I love you forever daddy. Forever your only girl 💔.”

The hockey legend is survived by his wife Deborah and four children - Claudia, Brendan, Michael and Christopher.

Son pays tribute to his father

Claude's son Brendan, who also played in the NHL, publicly remembered his father with a heartfelt social media post. Sharing a photo that featured Claude holding Brendan's young son, Luc, he wrote: “I love you dad! My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you ♥️.”

Meanwhile, Claude's son-in-law, professional baseball player Hunter Bishop, also honored the late NHL great. “Rest in peace to a truly amazing man,” Bishop wrote via Instagram. “Words can’t even begin to describe how much you meant to everyone. Love you big man 👼🏽.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Claudia responded simply: “Love you baby.” What authorities said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claudia responded simply: “Love you baby.” What authorities said {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to authorities, deputies responded to the family's furniture business in Lake Park, Florida, during the early hours of Thursday morning. Investigators said Lemieux was discovered in a warehouse area of the business after he failed to return home. Police later confirmed the death was being investigated as a suicide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to authorities, deputies responded to the family's furniture business in Lake Park, Florida, during the early hours of Thursday morning. Investigators said Lemieux was discovered in a warehouse area of the business after he failed to return home. Police later confirmed the death was being investigated as a suicide. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials have not publicly identified which of Lemieux's sons found him. Final public appearance came days before death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have not publicly identified which of Lemieux's sons found him. Final public appearance came days before death {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Just three days before his death, Lemieux was celebrated by Montreal Canadiens fans at Bell Centre. The four-time Stanley Cup champion carried the ceremonial torch before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just three days before his death, Lemieux was celebrated by Montreal Canadiens fans at Bell Centre. The four-time Stanley Cup champion carried the ceremonial torch before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Former teammate Chris Nilan later reflected on seeing Lemieux shortly before his death. “You never know when you’re going to see someone for the last time. Rest in Peace, Mon Ami.” Tributes pour in from NHL community {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former teammate Chris Nilan later reflected on seeing Lemieux shortly before his death. “You never know when you’re going to see someone for the last time. Rest in Peace, Mon Ami.” Tributes pour in from NHL community {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman remembered Lemieux as one of the sport's greatest postseason performers.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest big-game Players in hockey history.”

Bettman added: “Overall, his teams reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 15 straight seasons; his 234 postseason games played rank sixth in NHL history; and his 80 career Playoff goals rank ninth. In recent years, as a player agent, he has represented some of the top stars in the NHL. We send our deepest condolences to Claude’s wife, Deborah, and his four children, Brendan, Claudia, Michael and Christopher.”

Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson also issued a statement.

“Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude’s family and loved ones. A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors.”

Lemieux spent much of his career as one of hockey's most feared agitators, building fierce rivalries throughout the league. One of the most famous involved Detroit Red Wings players Kris Draper and Darren McCarty.

Despite their on-ice battles, McCarty spoke warmly about Lemieux following the news.

“Sad day: another brother gone," McCarty said in a video message posted to YouTube. "If you’re struggling out there, no matter what, just reach out for some help. It can never be that bad. It’s a sad day, no matter what. Rest in peace, Claude.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Colorado Avalanche legend Joe Sakic also paid tribute to his former teammate. “‘Pepe’ was a terrific hockey player, a fierce competitor and a champion in every way. He was also a loyal friend who would do anything for his teammates and someone you could always count on,” Sakic said. "Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace my friend.”

A career defined by playoff success

Lemieux enjoyed a 21-year NHL career that included stints with the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks.

He won four Stanley Cups - one with Montreal, two with New Jersey and another with Colorado. His finest postseason came in 1995 when he captured the Conn Smythe Trophy after scoring 13 goals during New Jersey's championship run.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

By the time his career ended, Lemieux had accumulated 379 goals, 407 assists and 1,777 penalty minutes in 1,215 regular-season games while establishing himself as one of the NHL's most impactful playoff performers.

Following retirement, he became a player agent and represented several prominent NHL stars.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 in the U.S. or visit 988lifeline.org for free and confidential support.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON