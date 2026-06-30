Coco Gauff explains viral Bad Bunny moment after Wimbledon win, reveals how she became the singer's 'background dancer'

Coco Gauff made a strong start to her Wimbledon campaign, ending a four-match winless run on grass with a commanding first-round victory over Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in under an hour on Monday.

Coco Gauff was asked about Bad Bunny, who was notably spotted in the player box of Novak Djokovic during the tournament. (L - Coco Gauff/IG ; R - Access Bad Bunny/X)

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However, another talking point emerged just hours before Gauff stepped onto the court for her opening-round match.

The update came directly from the tennis star herself and, while it was connected to Wimbledon, it only gained wider attention after her victory when she was questioned about it.

Gauff’s background dancer moment

In the early hours of Monday, Coco Gauff shared an Instagram Story featuring Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, showing him performing on stage with a group of women dancing behind him.

What was interesting was that the 22-year-old appeared to be among the dancers. Gauff jokingly acknowledged her cameo in the post, writing, “Lol I forgot to share from two nights ago but I was mr.benito’s background dancer,” alongside a laughing emoji.

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The clip appeared to have been recorded a few days earlier, as Gauff noted in her caption.

Gauff explains Bad Bunny incident

Following her first-round win, Gauff was asked about Bad Bunny, who was notably spotted in the player box of Novak Djokovic during the tournament.

Reflecting on the encounter she had referenced in her Instagram Story, Gauff said, “I was happy. I don’t even think he knew I was there. It was funny. I was twerking with my friend and somebody tapped behind me and it was Bad Bunny. I was like oh sorry. And he was like, performing.”

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She revealed that she had been invited to La Casita, describing the experience as an enjoyable one.

After learning that the Puerto Rican superstar had been in attendance with Djokovic's entourage, Gauff also joked, “Well I was in the casita with Novak but he didn’t come to my match.”

Gauff ends grass drought

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Before this year's Championships, Gauff had not won a single grass-court match since defeating Sonay Kartal in the third round of The Championships, Wimbledon.

Her campaign ended in the Round of 16 with a loss to fellow American Emma Navarro, a defeat that marked the start of a four-match losing streak on the surface.

Also read: Who is Michael Zheng? All about the Wimbledon debutant's family, background and tennis career

Speaking to reporters ahead of Wimbledon, Gauff had said she wanted to become more comfortable on grass and make her relationship with the surface feel "natural."

Judging by her dominant display against Tamara Korpatsch, the American appeared well on her way to doing exactly that.

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