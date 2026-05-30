Coco Gauff's unexpected move stuns fans at French Open; Potapova gives perfect response

Coco Gauff's French Open campaign continued with a hard-fought third-round battle against Anastasia Potapova, but it was her heartfelt support for fellow American Hailey Baptiste that got fans interested. At the time of writing this story, Gauff trailed Potapova 6-4, 6-7, 4-6.

US Coco Gauff looks on as she plays against Austria's Anastasia Potapova during their women's singles match on day 7 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 30, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)(AFP)

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Baptiste's Roland Garros run came to an abrupt end in the second round after she suffered a serious knee injury against Wang Xiyu. The 23-year-old later revealed she had torn her ACL and damaged her meniscus, forcing her to retire from the match and withdraw from doubles as well.

Soon after learning the extent of the injury, Gauff publicly reached out to her. “I know you will come back stronger Hailey! Sending love,” Gauff posted on social media.

Gauff reveals emotional reaction to injury scene

Speaking after advancing at Roland Garros, Gauff admitted she struggled to watch the incident unfold on court. “It was really sad to see. I got a little bit emotional just seeing her dad run on the court and stuff. It just reminded me of my dynamic with my dad. I know he would do the same.“

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{{^usCountry}} The world No. 4 also praised Baptiste's character and journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The world No. 4 also praised Baptiste's character and journey. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Hailey’s someone who’s always been really nice on and off the court, regardless of where she’s been in the rankings or regardless of where I’ve been in the rankings.“ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hailey’s someone who’s always been really nice on and off the court, regardless of where she’s been in the rankings or regardless of where I’ve been in the rankings.“ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I think that’s something I really respect about her and the work that she’s put in. She’s kind of been the underdog throughout her whole life, honestly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think that’s something I really respect about her and the work that she’s put in. She’s kind of been the underdog throughout her whole life, honestly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “And she’s proved everyone wrong and passed all expectations. It was tough to see. I did reach out immediately after I saw it. Just wishing her the best.” Hailey Baptiste's return timeline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And she’s proved everyone wrong and passed all expectations. It was tough to see. I did reach out immediately after I saw it. Just wishing her the best.” Hailey Baptiste's return timeline {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although the full extent of Baptiste's recovery timeline remains unclear, Gauff expressed confidence that her fellow American will return stronger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the full extent of Baptiste's recovery timeline remains unclear, Gauff expressed confidence that her fellow American will return stronger. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I don’t know the severity of it yet, but I know Hailey, and I know she’s resilient and she’s going to come back so strong. It’s just unfortunate. You don’t want to see that with anyone. I wish her all the best.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don’t know the severity of it yet, but I know Hailey, and I know she’s resilient and she’s going to come back so strong. It’s just unfortunate. You don’t want to see that with anyone. I wish her all the best.” {{/usCountry}}

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The injury was particularly heartbreaking given Baptiste's impressive recent form. She reached the quarterfinals in Miami before putting together another strong run in Madrid, where she defeated Jasmine Paolini and Belinda Bencic before upsetting world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

That victory made Baptiste just the second player that season to defeat Sabalenka, alongside Elena Rybakina.

Potapova responds after Gauff's surprise move

While Gauff's comments about Baptiste drew attention off the court, her third-round clash with Potapova delivered plenty of drama on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

After taking the opening set 6-4, Gauff appeared poised to move comfortably into the fourth round. However, Potapova produced the perfect response, dominating the second-set tiebreak 7-1 to force a deciding set.

The Russian continued to challenge Gauff throughout the contest, repeatedly fighting back after losing momentum.

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At one stage of the third set, Gauff earned an early break to move ahead 2-1 before consolidating for a 3-1 advantage. Potapova responded immediately, breaking back with a blistering backhand winner before leveling the match at 3-3.

The momentum continued to swing both ways as Potapova held serve to move ahead 4-3, while Gauff answered with crucial holds of her own to keep the match level deep into the deciding set.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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