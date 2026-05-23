...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Congo World Cup squad must isolate before entry to US: official

Congo World Cup squad must isolate before entry to US: official

Published on: May 23, 2026 03:27 am IST
AFP |
Advertisement

Congo's World Cup squad must isolate for 21 days before they will be allowed into the United States due to the African country's deadly Ebola outbreak, authorities said Friday.

Congo World Cup squad must isolate before entry to US: official

Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House Task Force for the World Cup, told ESPN that US officials had informed FIFA, the Congolese national team and the government in Kinshasa that the squad was to remain in a "bubble" in Belgium where players are currently in training.

"We've been very clear to Congo that they should maintain the integrity of their bubble for 21 days before they can then come to Houston on June 11th," Giuliani told ESPN.

"We've made it very clear to the Congo government as well, that they need to maintain that bubble or they risk not being able to travel to the United States. We cannot be any clearer.

"We want to make sure that there is nothing that's going to come in or near our borders here on this," Giuliani added.

The outbreak has been caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments.

DR Congo have qualified for the World Cup which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada for only the second time after playing in 1974, when the country was known as Zaire.

They have planned to be based in Houston during the tournament, where they will play their first Group K match on June 17 against Portugal.

cyj/rcw/des

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
ebola outbreak world health organization
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Congo World Cup squad must isolate before entry to US: official
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.