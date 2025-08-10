Connor Zilisch injury: Exact moment Xfinity winner fell out of his car causing panic - Watch

Connor Zilisch was celebrating a moment he would have wanted to remember for a lifetime. However, everything went south when the 19-year-old fell out of his car in the pit lane. He seemed to go unconscious for a while as medical personnel attended to him. He was taken away in an ambulance. Connor Zilisch injured himself after his NASCAR win on Saturday(Getty Images via AFP)

Posting his video on social media, one person tweeted: “Connor Zilisch of the NASCAR Xfinity series at Watkins Glen took a horrible, horrible fall celebrating his win. In four+ decades, I've never seen anything like that in any racing series. ☹️Being taken off on a backboard to an ambulance.”

“Xfinity winner Connor Zilisch is loaded into an ambulance to go to the care center after falling in victory lane. He sat up in the ambulance,” a reporter on the scene added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Watkins Glen race?

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

