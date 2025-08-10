Connor Zilisch injury: Exact moment Xfinity winner fell out of his car causing panic - Watch
Connor Zilisch was celebrating a moment he would have wanted to remember for a lifetime when he fell out of his car
Connor Zilisch was celebrating a moment he would have wanted to remember for a lifetime. However, everything went south when the 19-year-old fell out of his car in the pit lane. He seemed to go unconscious for a while as medical personnel attended to him. He was taken away in an ambulance.
Posting his video on social media, one person tweeted: “Connor Zilisch of the NASCAR Xfinity series at Watkins Glen took a horrible, horrible fall celebrating his win. In four+ decades, I've never seen anything like that in any racing series. ☹️Being taken off on a backboard to an ambulance.”
“Xfinity winner Connor Zilisch is loaded into an ambulance to go to the care center after falling in victory lane. He sat up in the ambulance,” a reporter on the scene added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Watkins Glen race?
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Sam Mayer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Carson Kvapil, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Green, No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
Christian Eckes, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Brandon Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 25 AM Racing Ford
Kaz Grala, No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
Dean Thompson, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Dye, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Taylor Gray, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Stefan Parsons, No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
Austin J. Hill, No. 53 Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet
Glen Reen, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota
Parker Retzlaff, No. 4 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
Blaine Perkins, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
Nick Sanchez, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
William Sawalich, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Josh Bilicki, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
Ryan Ellis, No. 71 DGM Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Anthony Alfredo, No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
Preston Pardus, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford
Sheldon Creed, No. 00 Haas Factory Team Ford
Riley Herbst, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Thomas Annunziata, No. 70 Cope Family Racing Chevrolet
Garrett Smithley, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet