Connor Zilisch injury: What happened to NASCAR star? Bizarre fall after Xfinity win sparks concern

Racecar driver Connor Zilisch fell bizarrely and injured himself while celebrating his win in Mission 200 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series at The Glen at Watkins Glen Internation in New York on Saturday. Zilisch fell on his neck as he tried to get out of his car through the window and stand on the roof. Connor Zilisch, driver of the #88 Registix Chevrolet, walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 09, 2025 in Watkins Glen, New York(Getty Images via AFP)

He fell with his head down and seemed to seriously injure himself as he did not immediately move after the fall. He was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to the infield care unit for further treatment. A neckband was put on him, suggesting that he seriously injured his neck.

NASCAR provided an update on the 19-year-old JR Motorsports driver. They said that he is awake and alert, and spoke to medical personnel as he was being taken to the infield care unit.

Zilisch in the Chevrolet 88 took the pole position at the Mission 200 with a blistering qualifying lap of 1:10.884, edging out the competition to start at the front. Shane van Gisbergen, driving the Chevrolet #9, secured second place with a time of 1:11.446. Tanner Gray in the Toyota #54 claimed third with a 1:11.529.

The moment of the fall, which was broadcast live on television, sparked reactions among NASCAR fans. Even those who attended the event were shocked to see the 19-year-old, who is slated for his fourth cup start on Sunday, take such a terrible fall.

Additionally, social media was flooded with reactions as viewers witnessed the fall on live TV. Here are some of the social media reactions:

“Praying Connor Zilisch is ok . Was a hard fall. Never ever nice to see,” oner user said.

“Just saw Connor Zilisch's fall. Holy crap, that was terrifying. I hope he's okay,” said another.

“Prayers go out to Connor Zilisch, I hope he’s ok,” wrote one.

An official word from NASCAR and JR Motorsports on whether Zillisch will start the NASCAR Cup Series' Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Sunday.