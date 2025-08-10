NASCAR legend concerned for Connor Zilisch after scary fall at Watkins Glen: ‘Prayers’

Kyle Busch was one of the first to post a message for Connor Zilisch after the Xfinity Watkins Glen winner's scary fall on Saturday. The 19-year-old was celebrating his win in the pit lane when he slipped out of his Chevrolet and appeared to land on his head. He was taken away in an ambulance. Connor Zilisch, driver of the #88 Registix Chevrolet, enters his car for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 (Getty Images via AFP)

While reporters from the scene confirmed seeing Zilisch sit up in the ambulance, Busch showed his concern with a praying hands tweet.

“Prayers are with CZ. For anyone that didn't see it live, here is the clip of Connor losing his footing and falling off the car in victory lane today at the #XfinitySeries race. #nascar #ConnorZilisch,” another fan said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Some fans were spotted praying for Zilisch outside the hospital.

Connor Zilisch and Kyle Busch's special connection

Zilisch, one of NASCAR’s brightest young talents, said he has no intention of following the traditional path of staying in one series for decades, even if it has worked for legends like Kyle Busch.

Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion with 63 career wins and more than 730 starts at NASCAR’s top level, has built a legacy that will land him in the Hall of Fame. Zilisch, however, says that’s not the career he’s chasing.

“I’m not the guy who cares to win 250 races in NASCAR like a Kyle Busch or care to go for a win record,” Zilisch said on the Stacking Pennies podcast.

“I want to win a championship here and I want to be successful, but I want to experience different series and different cultures and what there is to explore in the world of motorsports.”

With a new American F1 team expected to join the grid in 2026, Zilisch is not ruling out the idea of competing in Formula 1 one day.

The Charlotte native has already made a name for himself in the Xfinity Series, winning four races this season in JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet and sitting second in the standings after 19 events. He also made history last year by winning his Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen.