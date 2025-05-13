Cooper Flagg to Mavericks? Details on his parents, brother, girlfriend, and hometown

Duke basketball phenom Cooper Flagg’s rise to stardom is no accident—he comes from a family deeply rooted in the game. His parents, Kelly Bowman Flagg and Ralph Flagg, are both former college basketball players who passed down their love for the sport to their three sons, all of whom share the same passion for the court. His family's basketball background influences Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg's success. His parents are both former college players. Sam Hodde/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Sam Hodde / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Who are Cooper Flagg's parents?

Kelly and Ralph, who have been married since the early 2000s, raised their brood in Newport, Maine. Kelly was a standout player at the University of Maine in the late '90s. A key member of the historic 1998–99 team, she helped lead UMaine to its first-ever NCAA tournament win with a stunning upset over Stanford. More than two decades later, that trailblazing squad was honoured with induction into the school's Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

Ralph Flagg played college basketball at Eastern Maine Community College, and it wasn’t long after graduation that he met Kelly. The two quickly connected over their shared passion for the sport. Reflecting on their early days, Ralph told ESPN he could never defend Kelly’s signature up-and-under move during their one-on-one games.

Who are Flagg's siblings?

The couple welcomed their eldest son, Hunter, in 2004, who was born along with his twin, Ryder. Following a premature birth, Ryder passed away 2 days after his birth, while Hunter remained in the neonatal intensive care unit for 109 days. In 2006, after several cycles of IVF, Kelly and Ralph welcomed their second set of twins, Flagg and Ace. Since their childhood, all three kids had a great interest in basketball and played in the driveway at every chance they could, as reported by People.

In 2022, brothers Hunter, Ace, and Cooper Flagg made headlines by leading Nokomis Regional High School to a state basketball championship—a rare and memorable family achievement. Ace is now continuing the family legacy on the court at the University of Maine, while Hunter is pursuing a degree in sports management at the same school, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Who is Cooper Flagg dating?

While nothing is confirmed, some rumours link Flagg romantically to Wake Forest soccer player Lola Ressler, as reported by Essentially Sports. She committed to the program in March 2023 and quickly made her mark by helping secure the 2024 Florida Class 3A State Championship. Prior to joining her current team, she played for Orlando City ECNL and even earned an invitation to train with the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League.