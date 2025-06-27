Cooper Flagg vs Bronny James set for July 10: Here's what to watch in Mavericks vs Lakers summer league game

The NBA Draft recently closed, and as predicted, Cooper Flagg, the 18-year-old prodigy from Duke Blue Devils, emerged on top as the No. 1 pick for the Dallas Mavericks. As circumstances would have it, fans may not have to wait till the regular season to see Flagg play for the Mavericks. The NBA announced on Thursday (June 26) that the Mavericks will be playing off against the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a summer league doubleheader. Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks speaks to the media after being drafted first overall.(Getty Images via AFP)

What is the league?

As part of the Vegas Summer League, Flagg will be facing off against the Lakers’ Bronny James in what is set to be an interesting kickoff for the youngest player from this draft season. Due to this reason, the Mavericks vs Lagers game has been allotted a primetime slot.

This game will then be followed by a face-off between the second and third picks of the draft, the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers. Dylan Harper from the Spurs will be competing against VJ Edgecombe from the 76ers.

ESPN announced the same via a social media post. “July 10, @ESPNNBA will present an @NBASummerLeague doubleheader ft. the Mavericks debut of @Cooper_Flagg against the Lakers & Bronny James,” it read.

This debut is an important one for all draftees’ career trajectories, specifically that of Flagg’s given the added pressure that falls in tow with being the No. 1 draft pick. James, on the other hand, entered the league last season as the No. 55 pick.

When and where to stream?

The Mavericks vs Lakers game is scheduled to take place at 8 PM ET on July 10. This will be followed by the Spurs vs 76ers game at 10 PM ET. Both games can be streamed live on ESPN.

The Vegas Summer League is scheduled to take place from July 10-20 and will feature all 25 of the latest draftees.

By Stuti Gupta