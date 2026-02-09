Cooper Kupp family: All on his wife, kids, and parents

Cooper Kupp experienced love at first sight with his wife, Anna Marie Kupp (née Croskrey).

The wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks and Anna tied the knot in 2015 and have since welcomed three children into their family. In a discussion with PEOPLE in June 2022, the former Super Bowl MVP described his wife as the "absolute warrior" of their household.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Cooper said, “I go in very early in the season and my wife then is taking the brunt of the mornings. Every morning, she's got the boys and it's not like I'm just sleeping in, I'm at work, but she's still got to take that stuff on.”

“The things she allows me to do to pursue being the best version of me as a football player could not be done without her,” he continued.

While Anna provides support for their life back home, she is also a frequent attendee at his NFL games, sharing pictures of them together on the field.

Anna will have another opportunity to experience a proud wife moment on February 8, when Cooper and the Seahawks compete against the New England Patriots in the 2026 Super Bowl.

So, who is Cooper Kupp's wife? Here is all the information you need to know about Anna Kupp and her relationship with the NFL player.

Who is Anna Croskrey? Know about Cooper Kupp's wife Anna Marie Croskrey was raised as a competitive athlete. In high school, she excelled as a heptathlete and thrived in track and field. Sports instilled a sense of discipline in her from an early age. This mindset persisted throughout her college years and into adulthood.

She commenced her college education at the University of Arkansas. Subsequently, she transferred to Eastern Washington University. This transition aligned her life with Cooper's football journey. It also brought with it a sense of responsibility, sacrifice, and unwavering support behind the scenes.