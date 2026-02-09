Cooper Kupp family: All on his wife, kids, and parents
Cooper Kupp and Anna Marie Kupp, married since 2015, have three sons. Anna, a former athlete, supports Cooper's NFL career while managing their family.
Cooper Kupp experienced love at first sight with his wife, Anna Marie Kupp (née Croskrey).
The wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks and Anna tied the knot in 2015 and have since welcomed three children into their family. In a discussion with PEOPLE in June 2022, the former Super Bowl MVP described his wife as the "absolute warrior" of their household.
Speaking to PEOPLE, Cooper said, “I go in very early in the season and my wife then is taking the brunt of the mornings. Every morning, she's got the boys and it's not like I'm just sleeping in, I'm at work, but she's still got to take that stuff on.”
“The things she allows me to do to pursue being the best version of me as a football player could not be done without her,” he continued.
While Anna provides support for their life back home, she is also a frequent attendee at his NFL games, sharing pictures of them together on the field.
Anna will have another opportunity to experience a proud wife moment on February 8, when Cooper and the Seahawks compete against the New England Patriots in the 2026 Super Bowl.
So, who is Cooper Kupp's wife? Here is all the information you need to know about Anna Kupp and her relationship with the NFL player.
Who is Anna Croskrey? Know about Cooper Kupp's wife
Anna Marie Croskrey was raised as a competitive athlete. In high school, she excelled as a heptathlete and thrived in track and field. Sports instilled a sense of discipline in her from an early age. This mindset persisted throughout her college years and into adulthood.
She commenced her college education at the University of Arkansas. Subsequently, she transferred to Eastern Washington University. This transition aligned her life with Cooper's football journey. It also brought with it a sense of responsibility, sacrifice, and unwavering support behind the scenes.
How did Anna Croskrey and Cooper Kupp come to know each other?
Anna and Cooper first met in high school in Yakima, Washington, where both participated in track events for their respective schools.
Their initial interaction occurred at a track meet. Cooper later reminisced about this moment during a 2025 interview with The New York Times, expressing that he felt a profound connection from the very beginning. They began their romantic relationship in 2012 and remained together throughout their college years. By the time they wed in 2015, they had already established years of trust, which later evolved into a family.
Cooper Kupp and Anna Croskrey's kids
Currently, the couple is blessed with three sons. Their first child, Cooper Jameson Kupp Jr., was born in 2018. Their second son, Cypress Stellar Kupp, was born in January 2021. Their third son, Solas Reign Kupp, arrived in 2023. Even amidst the uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, they remained dedicated to safeguarding their family while Cooper pursued his NFL career.
Who are Cooper Kupp's parents?
According to the official Rams website, Kupp was born to Karin Kupp and Craig Kupp. They have two sons named Cooper and Ketner.
His parents, Craig and Karin Kupp, were honored by their induction into the Pacific Lutheran University Hall of Fame in 2003.
Cooper Kupp's mother, Karin Kupp, is recognised as a former Group Fitness Instructor and Personal Trainer at Yakima Athletic Club, as indicated on her Facebook profile. As of February 2026, she resides in Yakima, Washington, and hails from Lakewood, Washington.
Cooper Kupp’s father is Craig Kupp. Craig was born on April 14, 1967, in Sunnyside, Washington, making him 58 years old as of February 2026. He is a former NFL quarterback who played for the Phoenix Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys. He attended Selah High School and played college football at Pacific Lutheran University.
