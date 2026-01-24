NFL playoffs: What's the last time the Rams won the NFC Championship, played Super Bowl?

The Los Angeles Rams are set to return to the Super Bowl after securing a berth in the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks. They won the Divisional Round against the Chicago Bears.

In light of the final NFC match, here's the last time the Rams reached the Super Bowl.

When was the last time the Rams won the NFC and Super Bowl? The Rams' last NFC Championship title victory was in the 2021 playoffs. The NFC title led to their Super Bowl LVI victory on February 13 2022. In the NFC title game, the Rams outlasted the 49ers, winning the ticket to their Super Bowl LVI victory on February 13 2022.

In Super Bowl LVI, the Rams clinched the title with a 23-20 win against the Bengals. The Bengals scored 10 points in a row on their opening two drives in the third quarter. However, Los Angeles led 13–10 at the break.

Cooper Kupp put on one of the most memorable performances in league history, scoring the game-winning touchdown to cover up the 20-16 trail in the second half. The game won him the title of Super Bowl MVP that year.

The team was led by Sean McVay, who became the youngest head coach in the NFL to win a Super Bowl.

The Rams have played in five Super Bowls.

2025 NFC Championship On Sunday, the Rams will travel to Seattle for their 12th NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. The winner will advance to Super Bowl LX.

The Rams, led by Sean McVay, will face the Seahawks in the NFC Championship for the very first time on January 25.

The team is facing a few hiccups with the injury of team members Byron Young and Quentin Lake. According to coach McVay, Lake has returned to practice after recovering from an illness. However, Byron still sits on the bench for practice with a knee injury. In McVay's words, the Rams are being “smart” with Young by keeping him out of practice for the week.