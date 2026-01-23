Bad Bunny to wear dress at Super Bowl 2006? Singer plans to give sweet tribute

Bad Bunny is planning to wear a dress for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime, with reports saying the singer intends to pay a symbolic tribute through his on-stage look, according to The Post Millennial. Bad Bunny performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Sources familiar with the preparations told RadarOnline that the Puerto Rican artist plans to wear a dress during the halftime performance as a nod to queer icons, drag culture and forms of cultural and political resistance connected to Puerto Rican history.

Costume meant as tribute According to sources cited by The Post Millennial, Bad Bunny’s planned Super Bowl costume is intended as a tribute to queer icons, drag culture and forms of cultural resistance rooted in Puerto Rican history.

The singer is reportedly using the halftime stage to acknowledge artists and communities that have influenced his work and identity.

One stylist involved in the planning described the outfit as symbolic rather than purely performative, saying the look is meant to honour self-expression and resilience. Another source said the dress is already being made, signalling that the tribute is a central part of the performance concept rather than a last-minute addition.

“Let them complain. The dress is already being sewn,” the source said, as quoted in the report.

As of now, no verified public image exists showing the actual costume he plans to wear during the halftime show.

Debate over Halftime show announcement Apple Music and the NFL announced in September that Bad Bunny would headline the Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium. The announcement quickly drew criticism from some political figures, particularly over the singer’s Spanish-language music and his limited US tour schedule in recent years.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has defended the league’s decision, saying the selection process was carefully considered.

“It’s carefully thought through,” Goodell said, according to Variety, adding that the league remains confident the performance will resonate with viewers.

Bad Bunny, whose legal name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has addressed the backlash publicly.

During an appearance on Saturday Night Live, he joked that “everyone is happy” about the halftime show choice, “even Fox News”, before airing a satirical edited montage.

Turning Point USA later announced an alternative event titled The All-American Halftime Show, which it plans to stage during the official halftime performance. Details of performers have yet to be announced.