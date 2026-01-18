NFL Sunday schedule: What games are on today? See matchups, time, where to watch and more

The NFL Divisional Round continues today with a pair of marquee games on the late. The Houston Texans, led by CJ Stroud, head to Foxborough for a matchup against Frake Maye and the New England Patriots. An evening contest will follow this in Chicago, where Caleb Williams and the Bears welcome Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams to Soldier Field, as reported by NBC Sports. The NFL Divisional Round features the Texans vs. Patriots and Rams vs. Bears today. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

In Sunday's nightcap, the Roams face the Bears for a chance to advance to the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks. The following is everything you need to know about today's matchups.

Also Read: Is Bo Nix out for the season? Latest update after Broncos QB suffered ankle injury

NFL Sunday schedule: Divisional Round kickoff time Sunday's Divisional Round schedule features two games. The Houston Texans face the New England Patriots at 3 pm ET. The evening game will be played by the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Chicago Bears at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be held at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Also Read: How and when Bo Nix broke his ankle: Broncos coach explains as injury ends playoff hopes

Where to watch Sunday's Divisional Round matchups? Sunday's Divisional Round matchups will be widely available across multiple networks and streaming platforms. The Houston Texans at New England Patriots game will air on ESPN and ABC, with additional coverage available on ESPN Unlimited, ESPN Select, and Fubo.

Later, the Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears game will be broadcast on NBC, with streaming access through Peacock. Fans can choose from a variety of options to catch both games live, whether on traditional television or through online streaming services, as reported by USA Today.