Angry Trump takes brutal dig at Bad Bunny over Super Bowl announcement, ‘Don’t know who he is’

President Donald Trump blasted the NFL after Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny was selected to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, branding the move as “absolutely ridiculous” and “crazy.” Donald Trump lambasted Bad Bunny(REUTERS)

The NFL and Roc Nation said on September 29 that Bad Bunny, who is an outspoken critic US politics and immigration, would be the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, which would take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Trump fans and right-leaning commentators swiftly responded negatively to the news, which was a significant event for Latin music in the US. The NFL's decision was questioned by conservative critics who pointed to Bad Bunny's past public criticism of Trump and his choice to stay away from US venues because of alleged worries about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity.

Trump tears into Bad Bunny

In a Monday interview with Greg Kelly of Newsmax, Trump discussed the announcement, blasting Bad Bunny. “I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it,” the POTUS said.

“It's like, crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” he added.

Trump's reaction to Bad Bunny Super Bowl announcement garnered quick attention from netizens, with his admirers hailing him for a “classic” response.

“Bro went from “who’s Bad Bunny?” to rewriting NFL rules in the same breath 💀🏈,” one person wrote, while another mocked Trump, saying: “Because of his dementia or because he’s old?”

Bad Bunny reacts to MAGA backlash

Bad Bunny responded to the criticism in two languages during his opening address as guest host on Saturday Night Live's Season 51 debut over the weekend, saying, “I’m very happy. And I think everyone is happy about it. Even Fox News."

“It's more than an achievement for myself, it's an achievement for all of us,” he said in in Spanish. “It shows our footprint, and our contribution to this country, that no one will ever be able to take away or erase.”

It is anticipated that the Super Bowl halftime show would spark ongoing discussion on cultural representation and the relationship between politics, entertainment, and sports.

Following Bad Bunny's earlier remarks regarding worries about enforcement of immigration laws at major events, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that ICE agents would be present at the game.