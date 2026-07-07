Cristiano Ronaldo retirement: Portugal star talks life after international football ahead of Spain clash

Portugal are ready to face Spain, who are coming into the Round of 16 clash without conceding a single goal in the tournament.

Ronaldo in action for one last world cup (Getty Images via AFP)

While it is expected to be a difficult contest for Roberto Martínez's side, the biggest storyline may unfold after the final whistle.

Ronaldo confirms retirement decision

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Cristiano Ronaldo has already confirmed that this will be his final FIFA World Cup.

“I want to enjoy it as much as possible, because it will be my last World Cup, yes,” he told the reporters in a press conference on Sunday.

If Spain eliminate Portugal, it could be the final World Cup match of his career.

However, the Al Nassr star still remained hopeful and focussed on the Round of 16 clash.

“But I hope that tomorrow won't be my last game in the World Cup … I'll [retire] when I want to, not when you want me to. It's a waste of time to keep asking that question. But I don't want to draw attention to that. The most important thing is tomorrow,” Ronaldo added.

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He has made it crystal clear to let the spotlight remain on the team as they move forward in the group stage.

Ronaldo's legendary career with Portugal

The 41-year-old Portuguese striker is his nation's leading goal scorer and appearance maker. He has scored 146 in 232 caps.

Ronaldo also became the first player to score at six different World Cups when he scored against Uzbekistan. His goal from the spot in a 2-1 win over Croatia makes him the second-oldest World Cup goal scorer in history, and he is also the oldest to play in the knockout stages.

Remains cool and relaxed

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Moreover, Ronaldo is also relaxed and not taking any pressure.

“Regardless of what happens tomorrow I'm not going to exert pressure on myself that I must win. You have to enjoy every match at a huge competition like the World Cup. I think I'm not ‌doing so bad. I've scored three goals, others have done better but I think I'm doing not so bad,” Ronaldo mentioned.

Read More I Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup hopes live on, but Spain demand more than a penalty after Portugal survive Croatia scare

Even though Ronaldo hasn’t been in his best form like before, he seems confident about beating Spain to get to the quarter finals.

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He still brings to the table experience and his peak performance, and demands that attention be paid to his game.

"I'm not missing anything; God has been generous to me. I won't be more Cristiano or less Cristiano if I win the World Cup or not,” the 5-time Ballon d'or winner stressed as he has been very clear about having autonomy over his choice to continue playing the game.