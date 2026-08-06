CHICAGO — Pete Crow-Armstrong homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs swept Shohei Ohtani and the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers with a wild 7-6 victory on Wednesday.

Crow-Armstrong goes deep twice as the Cubs sweep Ohtani and the Dodgers with a wild 7-6 win

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Nico Hoerner added three hits as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. The Cubs also improved to 32-15 since June 11, strengthening their hold on the top spot in the NL wild-card standings.

Los Angeles was swept for the second straight series. The two-time defending World Series champions have dropped six in a row for the first time since a seven-game skid in July 2025.

Ohtani went deep twice for the NL West-leading Dodgers, and Max Muncy connected for a three-run homer in a five-run eighth inning. Mookie Betts had four hits after he batted just .167 in his previous 25 games.

Ohtani and Crow-Armstrong exchanged leadoff homers in the first, continuing what has become a two-man race for NL MVP.

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{{^usCountry}} Chicago added two more in the second on RBI doubles by Dansby Swanson and Crow-Armstrong off Eric Lauer . Crow-Armstrong made it 5-1 with a two-run shot in the fourth that went off the videoboard in right field, his 26th of the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chicago added two more in the second on RBI doubles by Dansby Swanson and Crow-Armstrong off Eric Lauer . Crow-Armstrong made it 5-1 with a two-run shot in the fourth that went off the videoboard in right field, his 26th of the season. {{/usCountry}}

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Chicago left-hander Shota Imanaga scattered eight hits while working five innings of one-run ball. He struck out six and walked none.

Los Angeles rallied in the eighth. Ohtani's two-run homer off Ryan Zeferjahn, his 26th, trimmed Chicago's lead to one. The Dodgers had a runner on second when Kiké Hernández struck out swinging, ending the inning.

Jacob Webb worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Dodgers: RHP Roki Sasaki starts Friday night in the opener of a series at Arizona.

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Cubs: LHP David Peterson starts on Thursday against Toronto in the makeup of a June 21 rainout. RHP Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Blue Jays.

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