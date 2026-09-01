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Cubs vs Brewers delayed due to rain? Chicago weather forecast and latest from Wrigley Field

Videos from Wrigley Field showed the tarp being brought back onto the field around 6:25 p.m. EDT.

Updated on: Sep 1, 2026, 04:31:29 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are set to open a four-game series at Wrigley Field on Monday.

Is the game delayed?

Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs pictured at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images via AFP)
Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs pictured at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images via AFP)

A brief shower moved through the area earlier in the day. Videos from Wrigley Field showed the tarp being brought back onto the field around 6:25 p.m. EDT.

However, the first pitch is still scheduled for 7:40 p.m. EDT. There has been no official announcement of a rain delay or postponement as of the latest update.

Also Read: Old Farmer’s Almanac September forecast: What fall 2026 weather will look like across the US

Chicago and Wrigley Field weather

There is a small chance of a passing shower during the game, but any rain is expected to be light and brief. Winds will be moderate from the south and southwest, with some wind blowing out toward the outfield.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-70s overnight, with humid conditions continuing.

In an advisory issued Monday afternoon, the US National Weather Service in Chicago, Illinois, said isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms could continue through early evening.

"Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop through early evening. No severe weather is expected, but any thunderstorms will produce lightning strikes and locally heavy downpours. Remember when thunder roars go indoors," the weather service said.

Also Read: Tropical Depression Five tracker: When could it make landfall in Texas? List of cities under alert

Starting lineups

Milwaukee Brewers

Brice Turang — 2B

Jackson Chourio — LF

Jake Bauers — 1B

William Contreras — C

Christian Yelich — DH

Garrett Mitchell — CF

Sal Frelick — RF

David Hamilton — 3B

Cooper Pratt — SS

Starting pitcher: Kyle Harrison (LHP) — 10-3, 2.79 ERA

Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong — CF

Seiya Suzuki — RF

Alex Bregman — 3B

Tyrone Taylor — LF

Nico Hoerner — SS

Michael Busch — 1B

Carson Kelly — C

Miguel Amaya — DH

Matt Shaw — 2B

Starting pitcher: Clay Holmes (RHP) — 5-6, 2.26 ERA

How to watch Cubs vs Brewers

The game will air locally on Brewers.TV and Marquee Sports Network. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game nationally on MLB.TV.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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