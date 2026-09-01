Cubs vs Brewers delayed due to rain? Chicago weather forecast and latest from Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are set to open a four-game series at Wrigley Field on Monday.

Is the game delayed?

Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs pictured at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images via AFP)

A brief shower moved through the area earlier in the day. Videos from Wrigley Field showed the tarp being brought back onto the field around 6:25 p.m. EDT.

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However, the first pitch is still scheduled for 7:40 p.m. EDT. There has been no official announcement of a rain delay or postponement as of the latest update.

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Chicago and Wrigley Field weather

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{{^usCountry}} The weather in Chicago is warm and humid, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s around game time, after reaching the upper 80s earlier in the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather in Chicago is warm and humid, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s around game time, after reaching the upper 80s earlier in the day. {{/usCountry}}

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There is a small chance of a passing shower during the game, but any rain is expected to be light and brief. Winds will be moderate from the south and southwest, with some wind blowing out toward the outfield.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-70s overnight, with humid conditions continuing.

In an advisory issued Monday afternoon, the US National Weather Service in Chicago, Illinois, said isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms could continue through early evening.

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"Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop through early evening. No severe weather is expected, but any thunderstorms will produce lightning strikes and locally heavy downpours. Remember when thunder roars go indoors," the weather service said.

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Starting lineups

Milwaukee Brewers

Brice Turang — 2B

Jackson Chourio — LF

Jake Bauers — 1B

William Contreras — C

Christian Yelich — DH

Garrett Mitchell — CF

Sal Frelick — RF

David Hamilton — 3B

Cooper Pratt — SS

Starting pitcher: Kyle Harrison (LHP) — 10-3, 2.79 ERA

Chicago Cubs

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Pete Crow-Armstrong — CF

Seiya Suzuki — RF

Alex Bregman — 3B

Tyrone Taylor — LF

Nico Hoerner — SS

Michael Busch — 1B

Carson Kelly — C

Miguel Amaya — DH

Matt Shaw — 2B

Starting pitcher: Clay Holmes (RHP) — 5-6, 2.26 ERA

How to watch Cubs vs Brewers

The game will air locally on Brewers.TV and Marquee Sports Network. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game nationally on MLB.TV.