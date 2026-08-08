Dak Prescott personal life: Cowboys QB sets the record straight on broken engagement with Sarah Jane

Dak Prescott has publicly addressed the end of his engagement to Sarah Jane Ramos for the first time, months after the couple decided to call off their wedding.

Dak Prescott's wedding with Sarah Jane was called off roughly a month beforehand. (AP)

The pair became engaged in October 2024 and had planned to tie the knot in Lake Como, Italy, on April 10, but the ceremony was canceled roughly a month beforehand. Since then, both have shifted their focus toward raising their two young daughters together.

Prescott breaks silence

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“There were a lot of false narratives out there on both of our sides. That was very unfortunate, unfortunate for me, but somebody who's been in it and knows how to whatever to the media more to me and fortunate for her, but it's kind of the life we live in,” the Cowboys quarterback said in an interview with the Dallas Morning News.

The 33-year-old admitted the breakup had been challenging for everyone, adding that the children were his biggest concern.

He mentioned, “Yeah, it was an unfortunate situation for obviously everybody. More importantly, the kids. And so for me, it’s just about making sure I’m there in every which way for them.”

Also read| Luka Doncic's custody dispute escalates after ex-fiancée launches fresh legal action in Slovenia: Report

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Prescott and Ramos are parents to two daughters, Margaret Jane Rose, 2, and Aurora Rayne, 1. Relationship timeline explained {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prescott and Ramos are parents to two daughters, Margaret Jane Rose, 2, and Aurora Rayne, 1. Relationship timeline explained {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Their relationship first drew public attention in September 2023, when Ramos attended the Dallas Cowboys' game against the New York Giants, according to Page Six. She later made the relationship Instagram official by posting a photo with Prescott while wearing a Cowboys jacket.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in November 2023, not long after confirming their romance.

Prescott proposed in October 2024, and by December they revealed they were expecting their second child. Ramos gave birth to their younger daughter on May 22, 2025.

Why was the engagement called off?

However, in March 2026, reports emerged that the couple had ended their engagement just weeks before their planned wedding in Italy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A reportedly leaked email sent to invited guests stated that the couple had made the difficult decision to cancel the ceremony and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Also read| Aaron Donald return: Fresh intel gives Rams fans new reason to believe comeback is possible

Following the breakup, Ramos denied speculation that disagreements over a prenuptial agreement were responsible for the split. Later, an unnamed source told Page Six that Ramos had accused Prescott of repeated infidelity before the relationship came to an end.