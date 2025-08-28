Dan Orlovsky's big verdict on Adam Thielen's Vikings reunion: 'I would hate...'

The Minnesota Vikings-Carolina Panthers deal involving bringing Adam Thielen back to his former team has caused quite a stir in the past few days. In the absence of Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor, this reunion becomes all the more fundamental. File photo of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

ESPN analyst comments

“I would hate for Bryce to lose him. ... I thought he was so important for Bryce's finish last year." @danorlovsky7 discusses a potential reunion between Adam Thielen and the Vikings on the @PatMcAfeeShow ” the official ESPN handle posted on social media.

“For Thielen, to be able to go back home, to the place where he started his career, finished his career, be on the team that could have legitimate NFC championship and Super Bowl-run aspirations. Obviously, with the Addison injury, there’s a little bit of need there for a player that can perform at a high level,” ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky explained during the interview.

“There’s another side to it, though, as well. I would hate for Bryce to lose him. I thought he was so important for Bryce’s finish last year, and I would also say Tedd and Xavier Legette have really unique skill sets. Their frames are really important when it comes to a quarterback’s comfort level in throwing the football. They’re big-bodied guys. Tedd is a little bit more lanky. Xavier is a little bit thicker. Adam’s the field guy. Adam’s the possession guy, and for Bryce to lose that, it would be plus, certainly for Adam; it’s a loss in my opinion.”

Latest update

The Washington Commanders have now decided to release K.J. Osborn, a 2020 fifth-round pick by the Vikings who emerged as a consistent third wide receiver in Minnesota. Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling commented on the news by saying that if the Vikings are looking for a "plug-and-play option" that would be "cheaper" than Thielen, Osborn could be a fit." Under current circumstances, Osborn would be best suited to play for Kevin O’Connell’s planned offense for the Vikings, in Thielen’s continued absence.

As per ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s latest update, the “Vikings and Panthers have tried to work out a trade for Carolina WR Adam Thielen, who would like to return to Minnesota, but the two sides continue to struggle to agree on compensation.”

The Vikings are scheduled to face the Chicago Bears in their regular-season opener on September 8.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta