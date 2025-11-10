Daron Payne vs Amon-Ra St Brown punch row gets bizarre Trump dance angle; ‘not MAGA'

Daron Payne was ejected on Sunday after the Commanders' DT threw a punch at Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. The 28-year-old was taken to the locker room, and soon fellow DT Javon Kinlaw, who hit an official, was called for unsportsmanlike conduct. He was ejected, too. Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates after scoring during the first half of the game against the Washington Commanders (AP)

As chaos unraveled at the Washington vs Detroit game, with President Donald Trump in attendance, several theories about the punch row came up. Social media users jokingly speculated that Payne was furious with Brown's ‘Trump dance’ celebration earlier in the game.

“I figured it out. Daron Payne plays for the Commanders. Donald Trump says he wants the Commanders to name the new stadium after him. Amon Ra St Brown did the Donald Trump dance after his touchdown. Daron Payne must have punched St Brown because he disagrees with Trump,” one fan posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The Commanders Daron Payne (DL) was ejected for punching the Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St.Brown (WR) after St. Brown did the Trump dance. I think we know who Payne votes for. 🙄” another fan added.

It is unclear why Payne punched Brown.

Trump has reportedly been demanding that the Commanders name their new stadium after him. No formal request has been made, but ESPN reported on Saturday that the president has had ‘back-channel communications’ with a member of Washington's ownership group, which is led by Josh Harris. The group includes 20 partners.

“I’m a little bit late,” Trump told reporters earlier when he got off Air Force One after landing at Joint Base Andrews, following a flyover of Northwest Stadium during the game. He then got in his armored car for the drive to the arena.

“We’re gonna have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country’s doing well. The Democrats have to open it up,” he said — a reference to the government shutdown.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)