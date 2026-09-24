Darrell Waltrip health update: What is frontotemporal degeneration? NASCAR legend diagnosed at 79

NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is stepping back further from public appearances following a recent diagnosis of frontotemporal degeneration (FTD), his family announced Sept. 23.

Darrell Waltrip diagnosed with FTD

Darrell Waltrip is diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration (FTD). (Facebook @Darrell Waltrip Honda)

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"While this disease will inevitably progress, thankfully, it is currently limited to some minor noticeable symptoms," the Waltrip family statement said. “As a result, he will be stepping further away from the public limelight."

The family, however, reassured fans that Darrell is doing well overall and spending time with his loved ones.

"Be assured, Darrell is happy and otherwise healthy — spending his time with his wife, Stevie, two daughters and his three young grandchildren. We are all grateful for your continued prayer, love and support!” the family's statement added.

The 79-year-old former driver has been diagnosed with FTD, which his family said is complicated by possible chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) that may be linked to injuries sustained during his racing career. Waltrip competed from 1972 through 2000.

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Frontotemporal degeneration is a type of dementia that affects the frontal and temporal regions of the brain. According to the Mayo Clinic, those areas are involved in functions including personality, behavior and language.

CTE, meanwhile, is associated with repeated head injuries and can cause progressive changes in the brain. The condition cannot currently be definitively diagnosed while a person is alive and is confirmed through examination of the brain after death.

Waltrip’s legendary NASCAR career

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Waltrip first built his reputation at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville before moving on to a distinguished Cup Series career. He finished with 84 Cup Series victories, a total that remains fifth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list.

Among his biggest achievements were victories in the 1989 Daytona 500 and 1992 Southern 500, along with five wins in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the most by any driver in the race’s history.

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His accomplishments earned him a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012. He was also included among NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998 and later named to the sport’s 75 Greatest Drivers list in 2023.

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Waltrip later transitioned naturally into broadcasting, serving as FOX’s lead NASCAR race analyst from 2001 through 2019.