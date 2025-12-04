Deshaun Watson injury update: Shedeur Sanders, Gabriel get bad news; Browns make massive move

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson watches on the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) The Cleveland Browns have a new update for rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel Deshaun Watson injury: The Cleveland Browns have a new update for rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Coach Kevin Stefanski on Tuesday revealed that veteran Deshaun Watson could be back at practice, starting a 21-day window for his return to the field. The team added that the 30-year-old's practice time will not count against the 53-player active roster. Watson is eligible to be activated during the three-week window.

Stefanski said that Watson would do individual drills first.

“He’s been working so hard, rehabbing. So finally to get out there on the practice field with his teammates, go through individual, I think is really great for him. Our focus is activating this practice window, seeing him on the practice field, getting him into individual, those type of things. He’s done everything that’s asked of him. He’s been so supportive in the meeting room on the game field with the players. Now he gets to go do that on the practice field."

Deshaun Watson injury update

Watson has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the season started. The nine-year veteran ruptured his right Achilles tendon twice in a three-month period, first in October last year and then in January.

The 30-year-old has continued to stay connected to the Browns despite being sidelined, taking an active role behind the scenes as the team navigates a turbulent season at quarterback. While rehabbing at the team facility, Watson has remained heavily involved in meetings with the QB room and has shared workout clips from the indoor field on social media.

His presence hasn’t been limited to practice sessions. Watson has been a regular on the sideline during home games and even traveled with the team to Las Vegas two weeks ago to mentor rookie Shedeur Sanders during his first NFL start. Sanders is set to make his third consecutive start on Sunday when the 3–9 Browns host the 1–11 Tennessee Titans.

Stefanski emphasized the value Watson brings to the young quarterbacks in the room.

“Shedeur’s been outstanding in the meeting room with Deshaun. Deshaun’s been outstanding with all those guys, so it’s really an impressive group that helps each other. So I think having Deshaun out there will be great for Shedeur,” he said. “I think it’s great for Dillon, Bailey obviously is a guy that provides great value to us. So just having all those guys on the field I think is beneficial.”

Cleveland has cycled through starters this season. Joe Flacco opened the year with four starts before being traded to Cincinnati on Oct. 7. Rookie Dillon Gabriel has handled six starts, while Sanders has taken over the past two games. Additionally, four-year veteran Bailey Zappe remains on the practice squad as insurance.

Watson’s on-field resume in Cleveland remains modest, a 9–10 record with 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and an 80.7 passer rating, and his massive fully guaranteed $230 million contract continues to draw criticism.

The Browns surrendered five draft picks, including three first-rounders, to acquire him, a move co-owner Jimmy Haslam has openly acknowledged backfired.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)