Deshaun Watson vs Shedeur Sanders: NFL insiders have a clear favorite for Browns' 2026 QB

The Cleveland Browns are once again entering a season filled with uncertainty at quarterback, with the debate surrounding Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders continuing to intensify across NFL circles. Despite years of roster changes and major investment at the position, Cleveland still does not appear to have a clear long-term answer under center heading into the 2025 season.

Watson vs. Sanders: Browns’ QB battle heats up(File Photos)

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The Browns currently have three quarterbacks competing for the starting role — Watson, Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel — though there has been no official indication yet regarding who holds the edge internally.

Aaron Schatz questions Browns’ quarterback outlook

ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz recently weighed in on Cleveland’s quarterback situation and raised concerns about all three options currently on the roster.

"The Browns have three quarterbacks who will battle for the starting job in 2025, but it's hard to pretend that any of them have been good,” Schatz said.

"Last season, as rookies, Dillon Gabriel had a QBR of 31.4, and Shedeur Sanders was at 18.9. The season before, veteran Deshaun Watson had a 21.0 QBR before tearing an Achilles. Cleveland might have to wait for the 2027 draft to select its future franchise quarterback,” he added.

Schatz believes Shedeur Sanders offers more upside

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{{^usCountry}} While Schatz acknowledged that neither Sanders nor Gabriel looked fully ready during their rookie campaigns, he suggested Sanders at least flashed moments that could give Browns fans hope moving forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Schatz acknowledged that neither Sanders nor Gabriel looked fully ready during their rookie campaigns, he suggested Sanders at least flashed moments that could give Browns fans hope moving forward. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Last season, Gabriel didn't look to be up to it, and in truth, neither did Sanders, but at least there were some throws and moments that made you think that maybe Shedeur could develop into something.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Last season, Gabriel didn't look to be up to it, and in truth, neither did Sanders, but at least there were some throws and moments that made you think that maybe Shedeur could develop into something.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “For me, we know what Watson is as a quarterback, and out of Sanders and Gabriel, Shedeur gives the Browns fans something to get excited about.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For me, we know what Watson is as a quarterback, and out of Sanders and Gabriel, Shedeur gives the Browns fans something to get excited about.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Whether he is the long-term solution or not is unknown, but you can't argue that a full season to see what the Browns have in Shedeur feels like the right move.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Whether he is the long-term solution or not is unknown, but you can't argue that a full season to see what the Browns have in Shedeur feels like the right move.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Time will tell, and how the offseason plays out will be crucial, but if I had my choice, I'd give the keys to Sanders and see what he can produce over the course of the season.”

“What have you got to lose?" Schatz wrote.

Tony Grossi, Mark Schlereth still backing Watson

Not everyone agrees that Sanders should immediately take over as Cleveland’s starter.

Longtime Browns analyst Tony Grossi recently said he still believes Watson has the advantage in the quarterback competition if healthy.

“It's my opinion that Watson will prevail. That's not the coach's opinion or a source's opinion. It's my opinion,” Grossi said.

He further added, “I believe if he's healthy, he'll be a better version of himself than we've seen yet. That doesn't mean he's an MVP candidate like he was in his heyday at Houston. I don't know if he'll ever be that quarterback again.”

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Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth also sided with Watson while discussing Cleveland’s quarterback situation.

“The likelihood of elevating the franchise and being better than the guys you have behind him, that likelihood is 100 per cent,” Schlereth said.

He continued, “When you start talking about Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, I don’t really care about the Shedeur fans.”

Browns yet to make official quarterback decision

Support for both Watson and Sanders remains divided among analysts, fans, and media members as Cleveland continues evaluating its options ahead of the new season.

As of now, the Browns organization has not publicly announced who is leading the quarterback competition.

By Roshan Tony

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