Destiny 2 ending? Bungie gives new urgent update on Destiny 3 ‘Every End is a New Beginning’

Bungie confirmed Thursday that Destiny 2 will effectively enter maintenance mode after its final major live-service update launches June 9. With the statement, the company ended months of speculation and frustration within the community. Bungie said that active development on Destiny 2 is winding down following 'The Final Shape' era. The studio also indicated its focus is now shifting toward future projects, including its upcoming extraction shooter, Marathon.

Bungie gave an urgent Destiny 2 update on Thursday(X, formerly Twitter/ Destiny 2)

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In a lengthy statement titled ‘Every End is a New Beginning’, Bungie explained its decision.

“For almost twelve years, we have had the joy and honor to explore the Destiny universe with you all,” Bungie said. “Through all the ups and downs, surprises and triumphs, building Destiny alongside our players has been a monumental privilege.”

‘Every End is a New Beginning’

The studio confirmed June 9, 2026, will bring the final live-service content update for Destiny 2.

“As our focus turns towards a new beginning for Bungie, we will begin work incubating our next games,” the company said. “To that end, on June 9, 2026, we will release the final live-service content update for Destiny 2 to begin that new journey as a studio.”

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{{^usCountry}} Bungie stressed that Destiny 2 will remain playable moving forward, similar to the original Destiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bungie stressed that Destiny 2 will remain playable moving forward, similar to the original Destiny. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Though active development may be concluding, we will ensure that Destiny 2 remains playable, just as the original Destiny is today.” Destiny 3 still not confirmed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Though active development may be concluding, we will ensure that Destiny 2 remains playable, just as the original Destiny is today.” Destiny 3 still not confirmed {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One major takeaway from the announcement is that Destiny 3 remains unconfirmed. Despite years of rumors and community speculation, Bungie did not announce a sequel and gave no indication that Destiny 3 is actively in development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One major takeaway from the announcement is that Destiny 3 remains unconfirmed. Despite years of rumors and community speculation, Bungie did not announce a sequel and gave no indication that Destiny 3 is actively in development. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Instead, the studio reiterated that its focus is moving toward future games and broader incubation projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead, the studio reiterated that its focus is moving toward future games and broader incubation projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many players believe the lack of clarity surrounding Destiny 3 contributed to Destiny 2’s declining momentum after ‘The Final Shape’. Key additions include: Monument of Triumph event {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many players believe the lack of clarity surrounding Destiny 3 contributed to Destiny 2’s declining momentum after ‘The Final Shape’. Key additions include: Monument of Triumph event {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The returning Moments of Triumph system is being expanded into a game-wide celebration of Destiny 2 history. Players will earn Legendary Marks through Triumphs that unlock armor ornaments, weapon engrams, cosmetics and rewards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The returning Moments of Triumph system is being expanded into a game-wide celebration of Destiny 2 history. Players will earn Legendary Marks through Triumphs that unlock armor ornaments, weapon engrams, cosmetics and rewards. {{/usCountry}}

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Bungie described it as a celebration for “Legends, Dredgens, Renegades, Conquerors, New Lights - and everyone in between.”

Sparrow Racing League returns

One of the biggest surprises from the announcement was the return of Sparrow Racing League.

“Sparrow Racing League (SRL) returns as a permanent addition,” Bungie confirmed.

Classic SRL tracks from the original Destiny will return alongside a brand-new racing location, fresh cosmetics, horns and exclusive weapons.

The mode quickly became one of the most discussed parts of the reveal among longtime fans.

Pantheon 2.0 and raid updates

Bungie also announced a major overhaul for raids and dungeons.

A permanent new Pantheon mode featuring rotating boss encounters will arrive June 9, followed by a larger gauntlet mode on June 13.

Raid and dungeon weapons are also receiving modernization updates, including:

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Tier parity

New perks

Set bonuses

Upgraded crafting systems

Weekly featured raids and dungeons are also returning.

Director overhaul and Portal changes

After criticism surrounding Destiny 2’s Portal interface, Bungie confirmed the Director will once again become the main navigation hub.

“We have embraced the player feedback about the Director and Portal,” the studio said.

Portal systems are also being streamlined to reduce ‘choice paralysis’ and improve accessibility for returning players.

New abilities, Crucible modes and Gambit refresh

The final update also includes:

New subclass aspects

New grenades

Exotic armor changes

Crucible game modes

Gambit rewards refreshes

Iron Banner and Trials loot overhauls

Bungie teased additional sandbox surprises in future developer blogs leading into launch.

Seasonal events retired

Another major change involves the retirement of traditional seasonal events.

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Festival of the Lost, Guardian Games, Solstice and The Dawning rewards will instead move into the Monument of Triumph system.

Bungie also confirmed new Bright Engram focusing options and expanded cosmetic offerings using Bright Dust.

Bungie thanks players in emotional farewell

The announcement ended with a lengthy thank-you message directed at the Destiny community.

“Destiny 2 has been our home for many, many years,” Bungie said. “The unknown can sometimes feel wild, even a bit scary at times, but these opportunities to explore the future are invigorating.”

The studio added: “From all of us here at Bungie, we cannot thank you enough for joining us on this journey throughout the Sol system. You'll still find us starside for years to come.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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