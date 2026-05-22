Destiny 3 vs Marathon: Why Bungie chose $200M title over superhit Destiny sequel - Expert

On Monday, as the makers of Destiny 2, Bungie, announced that they are going to discontinue live updates for the game with the 9 update and put the game on maintenance mode, buzz about Destiny 3 has only grown on social media.

Destiny 2 makers Bungie announced that the game will slowly be phased out.(DestinyTheGame/X)

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But a sequel to Destiny is not coming as Bungie has decided to devote attention to a new game title altogether, called Marathon. And that has made Destiny fans heartbroken, including popular video game writer Paul Tassi.

Noting the accusations that Marathon "killed" a potential Destiny sequel, Tassi acknowledged in his piece for Forbes that the decision of Bungie was "more complicated." But he notes that the developer's shift of focus on Marathon from Destiny 2 was evident in a series of content gaps Destiny players faced over the last two years. He adds that it has caused the game's user base to fall.

"I’m genuinely sad. Destiny has been the literal cornerstone of my entire career, and I would not be where I am without it," Tassi writes for Forbes. "I’ve written at least a thousand articles about the game, its ins and outs, its problems (many, many problems), its victories and everything in between.

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{{^usCountry}} "There’s nothing to fill this gap in my gaming life, certainly not Marathon, and I am in fact quite angry at how all this has been handled under the most recent Bungie administration, and how the past leaders practically fleeced Sony with the overvalued sale before bailing out themselves." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There’s nothing to fill this gap in my gaming life, certainly not Marathon, and I am in fact quite angry at how all this has been handled under the most recent Bungie administration, and how the past leaders practically fleeced Sony with the overvalued sale before bailing out themselves." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Destiny 2 final update: New raids, dungeon loots, destination, modes out; Pantheon 2.0 introduced Why Did Bungie Shift To Marathon From Destiny 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Destiny 2 final update: New raids, dungeon loots, destination, modes out; Pantheon 2.0 introduced Why Did Bungie Shift To Marathon From Destiny 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The discontinuation of Destiny 2 has likely occurred due to the studio and its parent company Sony's strategic shift. Many feel that Destiny, one of the most popular live MMO first-person gaming universes despite being in its 12th year, has run its course and continuing it forever will not be a good idea. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discontinuation of Destiny 2 has likely occurred due to the studio and its parent company Sony's strategic shift. Many feel that Destiny, one of the most popular live MMO first-person gaming universes despite being in its 12th year, has run its course and continuing it forever will not be a good idea. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, the game's core narrative arc was also complete with ‘The Final Shape’ chapter. Thus, they decided to pivot to an entirely different live-service updates MMO universe.

On top of that, Bungie has had staffing issues with running both games after laying off around 220 employees in July 2024. With the pressures of finances looming, the studio was pushed into a situation where it had to prioritized one over the other, and they chose Marathon.

But concerns around whether Marathon can live up to the popularity of Destiny 2 are still uncertain. "Bungie will not be the same after this. Not even close," Tassi writes in the Forbes piece. "I think it will continue to exist, hence Sony’s it’s-still-worth-a-lot-to-us valuation, but it’s going to get smaller, and it’s going to be focused on a game that would appear to have less potential than even the twelfth year of Destiny would have."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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