Did Cam Skattebo get injured today? Giants RB's bloody nose vs Cowboys sparks concern among fans

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo sparked concern among fans during Sunday night's NFL clash against the Dallas Cowboys after television cameras showed him bleeding from the nose.

Cam Skattebo stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. (Getty Images via AFP)

NFL reporter Anthony Rivardo shared a video of the RB writing, “Cam Skattebo bleeding from the nose after a missed facemask call. Refs gotta see that.” Replays and social media clips also showed the running back visibly upset as blood streamed from his nose.

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One fan wrote on X, “Why hasn’t the Cam Skattebo injury been REPORTED yet?”

Also read: Cam Skattebo bleeds, shakes his head and backflips after strong start vs Cowboys

Bloody nose follows apparent missed facemask call

NFL columnist Pat Leonard also posted that Skattebo was visibly frustrated after referees failed to penalize the Cowboys for the apparent facemask. Leonard noted that the missed call proved costly because it forced the Giants to punt instead of extending their drive.

He wrote, “Cam Skattebo upset that refs missed a face mask there. Costs Giants a punt.”

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{{^usCountry}} A Giants fan on X wrote, “Cam Skattebo’s face is bleeding from the cowboys DL raking him in the face but somehow it’s not a facemask.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Giants fan on X wrote, “Cam Skattebo’s face is bleeding from the cowboys DL raking him in the face but somehow it’s not a facemask.” {{/usCountry}}

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Neither the on-field officials nor the NFL immediately commented on the missed penalty during the game.

Despite the bloody nose, Skattebo remained in the game. Fans have expressed concern over his gameplay after seeing the apparent nosebleed.

A user on X wrote, “Cam Skattebo might have a concussion or something. He keeps shaking/twitching his head after every single play.”

Another fan wrote, “I bet Skattebo is injured or they’ll put him in for one drive in the 2h and take him out.”

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Also read: Is Jake Ferguson injured? Cowboys TE disappears vs Giants, leaving fantasy managers wondering, 'Is he even playing?'

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Strong return after injury-hit rookie season

Sunday marked Skattebo's highly anticipated return after his promising rookie campaign was cut short by an ankle injury.

According to Yahoo Sports, the former Arizona State standout rushed 101 times for 410 yards and five touchdowns before suffering the season-ending injury last year. His offseason recovery made him one of the Giants' most closely watched players entering the new season.

Broadcast today also noted that the second-year running back considered retirement after the injury. “I briefly considered retirement after my ankle injury because I didn’t want football to affect me later in life,” Skatebbo had said.

He wasted little time proving his fitness. Skattebo powered New York's opening drive before walking untouched into the end zone to hand the Giants an early 7-0 lead.

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Deep Dive What happened to Cam Skattebo during the game against the Cowboys? Cam Skattebo sustained a bloody nose during the game, which sparked concern among fans after a missed facemask penalty. Why was there concern about Cam Skattebo's injury during the game? There was concern due to the visible blood on Skattebo's face and frustration over the referees missing a critical facemask penalty call. How did Cam Skattebo perform in the season opener before his injury? Cam Skattebo had an impressive start, scoring a rushing touchdown and performing a backflip celebration before the incident with his nose.