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Did Donald Trump get booed at Texas vs Tennessee? Who was sitting with him at Neyland Stadium? What we know

Donald Trump attended Texas vs Tennessee, with no clear major booing reaction reported, while sitting alongside a Tennessee gubernatorial candidate.

Published on: Sep 26, 2026, 22:49:04 IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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President Donald Trump attended the No. 1 Texas vs No. 14 Tennessee college football game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on September 26. The president’s appearance drew attention before kickoff, with questions about how the crowd would react to him. Reports from the stadium did not establish a significant booing reaction, while cheers were also heard.

Donald Trump attended Texas vs Tennessee, with no clear major booing reaction reported, while sitting alongside a Tennessee gubernatorial candidate. (Photo by Tom Brenner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)
Donald Trump attended Texas vs Tennessee, with no clear major booing reaction reported, while sitting alongside a Tennessee gubernatorial candidate. (Photo by Tom Brenner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Trump was seated alongside Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn during the Texas-Tennessee matchup. Blackburn had spoken publicly about Trump’s planned visit before the game and said she expected it to be a major day in Knoxville.

Also Read: Was Trump booed at the FIFA World Cup final? POTUS's appearance at MetLife draws mixed reactions

(The story is updating…)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sehjal Gupta

Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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