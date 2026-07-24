Did Ines Garcia leave 'boyfriend' Gonzalo Torres for Lamine Yamal? Here's what social media claims

Lamine Yamal has already reached what many footballers spend an entire career chasing, winning the FIFA World Cup with Spain at just 19 years of age.

In the days following Spain's World Cup triumph, a claim involving Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia has gone viral across social media. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Barcelona star's popularity continues to soar, adding to a trophy cabinet that already includes major club and international honors at an age when Lionel Messi was only beginning to establish himself on the global stage.

As his fame has grown, so has public interest in his personal life, particularly his dating life.

The Spain winger has reportedly been in a relationship with influencer Ines Garcia Santos for the past few months. She was also seen supporting La Roja from the stands during almost every World Cup match.

Social media buzzing over Garcia’s alleged past relationship

However, in the days following Spain's World Cup triumph, a claim involving Ines Garcia has gone viral across social media. The speculation centers around her past relationship status and dating history.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Several posts circulating on social media have resurfaced photos of Garcia in a romantic pose with a young man reportedly identified as Gonzalo Torres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several posts circulating on social media have resurfaced photos of Garcia in a romantic pose with a young man reportedly identified as Gonzalo Torres. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The images appear to come from an Instagram post in which Torres is seen kissing Garcia on the forehead, while the Spanish influencer commented, “I love you babe.”

According to claims circulating across social media, Garcia had allegedly been in a relationship with Gonzalo for the past five years, with some posts even suggesting the couple had planned to marry.

The same claims allege that she ended the relationship after Lamine Yamal reportedly contacted her through Instagram.

Also read: Leandro Paredes stays silent on ugly World Cup final brawl in Instagram post as Lamine Yamal mocks him with Gavi poster

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The speculation has triggered criticism online, with some users accusing Garcia of leaving her long-term relationship to date a high-profile football star and boost her public profile.

Did Ines Garcia dump ex-boyfriend for Yamal?

However, none of these claims have been independently verified or officially confirmed. While Gonzalo Torres' Instagram profile suggests he is from Seville, the same city where Garcia is from, that alone does not substantiate the speculation circulating online.

Garcia has also addressed her connection with Gonzalo in the past, denying that there was any romantic relationship between them.

“I didn’t want to respond to this. At what point on Twitter or anywhere else was I in a relationship with my friend Gonzalo for five years? And that I’ve left him to be with someone else? It doesn’t make any sense. It doesn’t have any consistency,” Garcia had said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We can all talk for the sake of talking but this is just silly. That’s all I will say. It doesn’t make any sense. If you’re going to paint any picture, then make it more consistent,” she added.

When did Yamal start dating Garcia?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lamine Yamal and Ines Garcia reportedly began dating in early 2026 and made their relationship public in May 2026, when they appeared together at FC Barcelona's celebratory team dinner.

Also read: Who is Lamine Yamal's younger brother Keyne? Viral World Cup favorite cheering on Spain

Before going public, the pair had reportedly connected online and spent several months getting to know each other.

The claims mentioned in this article are based on social media posts and online speculation. HT.com has not independently verified these claims.