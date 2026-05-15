Did Trevor Lawrence really get a haircut? Jaguars schedule release video gets fans talking; ‘It's AI’

On Thursday, May 14, the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped a video on their schedule release, leaving not just their fans, but the whole NFL community shocked.

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars at THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The video, shockingly, features quarterback Trevor Lawrence getting a haircut at a barber shop. Fans were shocked to see that the Jaguars quarterback had cut off his long hair - a feature that often made him stand out among viewers.

Not only did the Jaguars post the video from the barber shop, but they also shared a candid portrait of Trevor Lawrence in his new haircut. The caption read: "AI could never." They also made the photo the official profile picture of the Jaguars X handle.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: NFL teams could be sued for Mike Vrabel- Russini jokes despite league's clearance: Here's how Fans Shocked At Trevor Lawrence's New Haircut {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: NFL teams could be sued for Mike Vrabel- Russini jokes despite league's clearance: Here's how Fans Shocked At Trevor Lawrence's New Haircut {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were shocked to see Trevor Lawrence in this new avatar. Much like the Jaguars predicted in the caption of the portrait, many believed that the video and photo were fake and AI-generated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were shocked to see Trevor Lawrence in this new avatar. Much like the Jaguars predicted in the caption of the portrait, many believed that the video and photo were fake and AI-generated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I really hope Trevor Lawrence haircut is AI,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I really hope Trevor Lawrence haircut is AI,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“Trevor Lawrence should have gotten the AI haircut,” said another.

“The Jags’ entire schedule release is literally Trevor Lawrence getting a major haircut… and it’s perfect!” said NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

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“if that trevor lawrence haircut is real i’m genuinely off this app i might just end it all,” said one.

“I am really not sure how to feel about this actual photo of Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence with a new haircut,” added one.

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“Trevor Lawrence look like he’ll call the cops on the entire fan base with that haircut,” wrote another.

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“Is the Trevor Lawrence haircut real? Told myself that I would only cut my hair if the Jaguars won the Super Bowl or if Trevor cut his hair…,” joked another.

Why Jaguars Fans Are Excited With 2026-27 Schedule

The Jacksonville Jaguars was pleasantly surprised with the favorable nature of the schedule, as it dropped on Thursday evening. What has got fans excited is their relatively easy fixtures between Week 2 and Week 6. It also includes a BYE on Week 7.

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Many fan websites are already talking about the possibility of going on a 4-2 run in the first six weeks. It could significantly increase their chances of a conference seeding in the latter half of the season.

And, at the center of the action will be Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 choice at quarterback. Lawrence finished the 2025-26 season with 4,007 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Jacksonville Jaguars Full Schedule

Week 1: vs. the Cleveland Browns

Week 2: vs. Denver Broncos (away)

Week 3: vs. the New England Patriots

Week 4: vs the Cincinnati Bengals (away)

Week 5: vs. the Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6: vs. the Houston Texans

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. the Indianapolis Colts

Week 9: vs. the Baltimore Ravens (away)

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Week 10: vs. the Tennessee Titans (away)

Week 11: vs. the New York Giants (away)

Week 12: vs. the Tennessee Titans

Week 13: vs. the Chicago Bears (away)

Week 14: vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers (primetime)

Week 15: vs. the Houston Texans (away)

Week 16: vs. the Dallas Cowboys (away)

Week 17: vs. the Washington Commanders

Week 18: vs the Indianapolis Colts (away)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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