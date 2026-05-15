NFL teams could be sued for Mike Vrabel- Russini jokes despite league's clearance: Here's how

Nothing is off limits today. The NFL on Thursday indicated that it will let teams to ‘continue to control the content of their memes and videos from start to finish’ for schedule day videos, meaning a lot of Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini content will go unmonitored. Front Office Sports cited sources to add that the league is ‘not reviewing videos in advance’. New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks at the team facility in Foxborough, Mass., prior to the start of the NFL football draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Kyle Hightower) (AP)

Well, it is a long-standing tradition for NFL teams to take brutal digs at each other on schedule day, and this year, the Russini and Vrabel scandal is up for grabs.

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Why NFL is not stopping any Vrabel-Russini content According to Front Office Sports, the league ‘is adopting a strictly hand-off approach’.

“The league is not reviewing videos in advance. Instead, clubs will continue to control the content of their memes and videos from start to finish. The young, aggressive, social media wags at all 32 clubs will be free to mock Vrabel and the Patriots if they wish.”

NFL teams get a lawsuit warning While Roger Goodell's office might be ok with the Russini and Vrabel jokes, Barstool Sports owner and avid Patriots fan Dave Portnoy is not.

“Let me say this loud and clear. I will be monitoring all schedule releases and anybody who makes a joke about this disgusting controversy will be put on my list and face potential legal action. You’ve been warned,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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NFL's international schedule out The NFL had already confirmed that international games will be played in Australia, Brazil, England, France, Spain, Germany, and Mexico. The New England Patriots and Mike Vrabel will take on Detroit Lions in Munich in Week 10.

Week 1: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Week 4: Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders in London, England

Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England

Week 6: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England

Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints in Paris, France

Week 9: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain

Week 10: New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany

Week 11: Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, Mexico