Thaddeus Dixon injury update: NY Giants hopeful fears the worst after workouts incident

The New York Giants may have suffered an early setback in their undrafted rookie class after cornerback Thaddeus Dixon reportedly tore his Achilles during offseason workouts. North Carolina defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (AP)

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Dixon suffered the injury Thursday, raising fears that the promising defensive back could miss significant time before even appearing in a regular-season NFL game.

“Thaddeus Dixon, a UDFA from North Carolina, tore his Achilles yesterday during workouts, sources say,” Rapoport posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “An unfortunate injury for a rookie whose hamstring injury helped lead him to be undrafted.”

The development marks another difficult chapter for Dixon, whose draft stock had already been impacted by injuries during the pre-draft process.

Giants saw Dixon as potential hidden gem Despite going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, Dixon was considered one of the more intriguing rookie free-agent additions signed by the Giants. New York aggressively pursued the former University of North Carolina star immediately after the draft and reportedly guaranteed him $282,500 for the 2026 season, including a $35,000 signing bonus.

The Giants had shown strong interest in Dixon well before the draft, bringing him in for a top-30 visit in April. The Los Angeles Chargers were reportedly the only other team to host him on a similar visit.

Scouts viewed Dixon as a draftable prospect with upside, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler reportedly assigned him a fifth-to-sixth-round grade before the draft.

Injury concerns followed Dixon before NFL arrival Dixon’s fall out of the draft was tied in part to health concerns. The 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback missed games during his lone season at North Carolina after suffering an upper-body injury while attempting an interception against Clemson. He later dealt with a hamstring injury during the draft process that prevented him from fully testing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

That injury history now appears even more concerning following the reported Achilles tear.

The latest setback prompted emotional reactions online from fans and analysts who viewed Dixon as a potential sleeper candidate to make the roster.

Long road to NFL opportunity Dixon’s football journey took an unconventional route before arriving in New York. He began his college career at Long Beach City College in California, where he played junior college football in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to the University of Washington in 2023.

After two seasons with Washington, Dixon transferred to North Carolina for the 2025 campaign under coach Bill Belichick. While UNC struggled overall during Belichick’s first season leading the program, Dixon still flashed traits that attracted NFL scouts.