Aaron Rodgers and wife dragged into Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini drama amid new Steelers update

“It’s wild that we have all these pictures of Dianna Russini & Mike Vrabel but not a single photo of Aaron Rodgers 'wife,” he wrote.

On Friday, Gordon Damer referenced the intense media attention surrounding Vrabel and Russini while joking about the lack of public photos involving Rodgers’ wife.

The Vrabel-Russini controversy has taken several turns. All of it started when PageSix published photos of the two ‘hugging’ and ‘holding hands’ at a Sedona, Arizona resort. But all of a sudden, Rodgers was mentioned in a now-viral tweet.

Aaron Rodgers and his mystery wife, Brittani, have unexpectedly found themselves pulled into the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal after a viral social media post from WFAN host Gordon Damer. This comes as the four-time MVP is reportedly negotiating with the Pittsburgh Steelers and prepping for his 22nd NFL season.

Fans were quick to react. “Yeah, she’s clearly made up," one responded.

Another user joked: "It's hard enough to find Aaron these days.”

The joke interested several fans as Rodgers, who has said that he secretly married his wife last spring, is yet to share any information about her. We only know a name - Brittani. The star QB has said that his wife prefers to remain a 'private person'.

Aaron Rodgers' future decided Meanwhile, it was reported this week that Rodgers has decided to play for Pittsburgh in 2026. He was supposed to visit the facility on Friday, but did not.

Last month, the Steelers reportedly placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Rodgers. The move means he can accept a 10% raise from last year's salary ($13.65 million), pushing the four-time NFL MVP to approximately $15 million in base pay. Pittsburgh has the right to match any offer sheet he might sign with another team as a free agent.

The Steelers can gain exclusive negotiating rights with Rodgers if he does not sign by July 22, or the first day of NFL training camp.

If he signs with a new team before that date, he would be a potential compensatory free agent lost by the Steelers and a potential CFA gained by the new team, provided all other requirements are met under the Compensatory Draft System's rules.

The 10-time Pro Bowl selection won Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay after the 2010 season. He owns a 163-93-1 record as a starter in the regular season with the Packers (2005-22), New York Jets (2023-24) and Steelers.