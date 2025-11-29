Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown ruled out for Bills against Steelers Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown ruled out for Bills against Steelers ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott ruled out Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown on Friday from playing at Pittsburgh this weekend, leaving Josh Allen without his two primary protectors.

Left tackle Dawkins has not yet cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. Brown is out with a right shoulder injury that could force him to miss multiple weeks. The right tackle suffered the injury in a 23-19 loss at Houston on Nov. 20.

The Bills are coming off an outing in which Allen was sacked a career-high eight times.

The quarterback was also hit 12 times and, during practice Wednesday, wore a protective pad taped to the bottom of his forearm and extending to above his right throwing elbow. Allen, who also complained about his left shoulder going numb against Houston, dismissed questions of being sore and said he's ready to play.

Buffalo also continued shuffling its receivers by placing Curtis Samuel on injured reserve, and filled his roster spot by signing receiver Gabe Davis off the practice squad.

The five-time defending AFC East champions have dropped four of seven and enter the game on Sunday holding the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot.

Backup Ryan Van Demark will take over for Dawkins. The Bills have two potential options at right tackle with rookie Chase Lundt and Tylan Grable, a second-year player who has yet to play this season due to a concussion. Grable has resumed practicing and would have to be activated off injured reserve.

McDermott also ruled out starting linebacker Terrel Bernard .

Meantime, tight end Dalton Kincaid has an opportunity to return after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

Davis has four catches for 62 yards in two games in his second stint with Buffalo. The sixth-year player spent the first two months of the season on IR due to a knee injury he sustained with Jacksonville last year.

Being placed on IR could spell the end of Samuel’s tenure in Buffalo after two under-performing and injury-limited seasons. The ninth-year player has just seven catches for 81 yards and a TD in six games this season. Injuries also limited his production last year in finishing with 31 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown.

This wasn't what the Bills were expecting from Samuel in signing him to a three-year contract and reuniting him with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. In 2020 with Carolina, Samuel enjoyed his most productive NFL season with Brady serving as the Panthers' coordinator.

