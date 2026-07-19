Do third-place match winners only get bronze medals? Here's everything at stake in France vs England

The FIFA World Cup is almost at an end, with only the final two matches left to be played. One of them is the third-place playoff between France and England, which is set to take place on Saturday at 5pm EDT in Miami.

Third bronze final match could have a significant impact on the Golden Boot race for the tournament. (AFP)

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Both teams were eliminated in the semifinals but now have the opportunity to finish on the podium by winning Match No. 103 at Hard Rock Stadium.

While it is undoubtedly a disappointing situation for both European giants—who entered the semifinals as title contenders and favorites against their respective opponents—they still have plenty to play for in the third-place playoff.

So, what's at stake when Les Bleus and the Three Lions face each other?

What does the winner get along with the bronze medal?

The winners of the third-place playoff will not only secure the tournament's bronze medals but also earn a higher share of the prize money. Along with finishing on the podium, significant financial rewards are also at stake for the victorious squad.

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France participates in a training session ahead of their Bronze medal World Cup soccer match against England.

{{^usCountry}} Croatia earned $27 million after defeating Morocco to finish third at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. World Cup 2026 third-place winner prize money {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Croatia earned $27 million after defeating Morocco to finish third at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. World Cup 2026 third-place winner prize money {{/usCountry}}

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This year, however, the financial incentives are even greater, with the FIFA Council approving a record $655 million prize pool for the 2026 tournament—an increase of 50 percent compared to the previous edition.

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That pushes the prize money for the third-place winners to $29 million this year. That reward, however, will be distributed among the 26 players in the third-place team squad, meaning each player will receive roughly over $1.1 million, assuming an equal split.

However, the fourth-placed team will also receive $27 million in prize money, meaning the financial difference between third and fourth place is $2 million.

Individual honors at stake

Apart from the team's objectives, the match could also have a significant impact on the race for the tournament's individual awards, particularly the Golden Boot.

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Kylian Mbappe is currently tied with Lionel Messi on eight goals, although the Argentine captain holds the advantage with one additional assist. If France's No. 10 scores against England, he could move ahead in the Golden Boot standings and strengthen his chances of winning the award for a second consecutive World Cup.

Also read: Why FIFA keeps a World Cup third-place match even when France and England admit they don't want to play

England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are also still in contention. Both have six goals and, with an outstanding performance in the third-place playoff, could also climb to the top of the scoring charts.

Bronze medal's historic value

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The third-place playoff has been part of every FIFA World Cup except the inaugural 1930 edition and the 1950 tournament, which used a final round-robin group format instead of knockout placement matches.

While the fixture may not carry the same significance for France and England, both of whom have previously lifted the World Cup trophy, it has been a historic occasion for several other nations, allowing them to secure their best-ever finish on football's biggest stage.

Also read: 'I already completed football in Qatar': Lionel Messi sums up his legacy before World Cup final

One such example is Portugal's memorable 1966 World Cup campaign, when Eusebio inspired his side to defeat the Soviet Union in the third-place playoff, securing what remains Portugal's best finish at a World Cup.

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